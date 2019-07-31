Lowell W. Rutherford, On July 24, 2019 Lowell passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 94, in a beloved cottage overlooking the Sleeping Bear Dunes, surrounded by loved ones and in touch with nature. Born in Battle Creek on February 12, 1925, he was the eldest son of Lowell W. Rutherford Sr. and Agnes Louise Rutherford (Pritchard), and a graduate of the Lakeview High School Class of 1943. He was incredibly proud to have served in WWII as Petty Officer 2nd Class with the 113th United States Navy Seabees, where he built advance bases on Pacific Islands, including New Guinea, Mindoro, Soemesoeme, and Leyte, and was highly praised for his unusually proficient marksmanship. He was honorably discharged and decorated on February 20, 1956. He retired on January 1, 1983 from General Foods, Post Cereals Division, after a distinguished 34-year career as an industrial engineer. In addition to restoring cars, collecting and refinishing antiques, Lowell was captivated by nature and loved to be outdoors in the wild. He used his skills as a marksman to hunt pheasant, was an accomplished fisherman, an avid golfer, and enjoyed riding his bike on treks. He also loved to sail the Platte Bay, canoe the Platte River, and hit the ski slopes. Orchids were his favorite flower and he was especially fascinated by hummingbirds, butterflies, wild turkeys, and eagles. He had transfixing blue eyes, a beautiful and heartfelt smile, and a tender, loving soul. All who knew him, love him. He is survived by Delores Rutherford (Pyle), his wife of 71 years; son, Gary Rutherford, of Battle Creek; daughter, Cheryl Rutherford, of Honor; brothers, Robert and Richard, of Harbor Springs and Battle Creek; and three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by both his parents, his son, Eric David Rutherford (11/7/1979); and his twin brothers, Larry and Jerry Rutherford. A celebration of his life service with military honors is being planned. He requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Benzie Senior Resources. Arrangments by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.