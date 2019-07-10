Lucille "Lucy" M. Meyer, nee Fenton, of Frankfort, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully, with family, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Paul Oliver LTC facility, in Frankfort.

Lucy and her husband of 36 years, William "Bill" Meyer, retired early, to their home, the Last Hurrah on Crystal Lake.

Lucy never met a stranger, loved to laugh, dance and sing silly songs. When asked how she'd like to be remembered, Lucy said "I've had a wonderful life and passed very happy. I want all of my family to know that I loved and was very proud of everyone of them, til death and beyond."

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard (Mike) Gilligan; and great-grandson, Reed Demepewolf; her parents, Robert and Martha (Young) Fenton; and sisters, Loise Schneider, Mary Johnson and Roberta (Bert) Toth.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Donna (John) Stein, of Nevada, IA; Micki (Mark) Keklikian, Bernard "Bernie" (Christina) Gilligan, Daniel "Dan" (Jacki) Gilligan, all of St. Louis, MO; and stepchildren, Rus Meyer, of Apex, NC; and Natalie Casper, of Mt. Pleasant, WI; seventeen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; as well as dear cousins and many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Lucy's family gives special thanks to the caring and compassionate caregivers at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Paul Oliver LTC.

A celebration of Lucy's life will be held in St. Louis, MO. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia handled the arrangements