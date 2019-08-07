Lucy Mary Mitchell (nee Ance), born in Pellston, MI on June 17, 1934, daughter of George and Josephine (Kiogama) Ance, begun her long walk on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of her daughter's home in Benzonia, MI. During her journey, she will pause to reflect upon many of her life's trials and tribulations by revisiting places of significance, meeting with loved ones, such as family and friends.

She attended Pellston High School and graduated in 1953. She was a proud member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, where she enjoyed outings and luncheons with the elders. She especially loved rummage sales, taking particular joy in mapping out locations and finding unique treasures. She was always eager to load the family into the van for vacations and powwows in places such as; New Hampshire, Niagara Falls, South Dakota, and Walt Disney World; where she was kissed by her "boyfriend" Goofy. She carried various good luck charms to plunk away at many casinos' machines. She enjoyed going for rides, visiting with friends and family that stopped by, and watching television shows; such as Lifetime movies and game shows.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, James "PJ" of 56 years; son, Robert "Hot Rod" Mitchell; daughters, Christine Mitchell and Sharon Vanderlind; her sister, Claribel Gunderson; her brother, Albert Ance.

Lucy is survived by her sister, Mabel Ance, of Frankfort; stepbrother, Joe Allen; her sons, James Jr. (wife Janice E. Foote) Mitchell, of Manchester, NH; Kenneth and Charles Mitchell, both of Frankfort, MI; a daughter, Elaine (Jeffrey) Meszaros, of Benzonia, MI. Her grandchildren; Catherine Campbell, Nathaniel Mitchell, Summer (Scott) Letts, Lisa (Danney) Fowler, Jessica (Adam) Evans, Kenneth Jr. (Kim) Mitchell, Michael Putney, Aiden Mitchell, Magean (Timothy) Peterson, Emily (Adam) Firmingham, Leland Vanderlind, Josephine (John) May, Garrett (Caitlin) Schwander, and Ellen (John Plesko) Schwander; as well as, several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a cousin, Ernest Gablow; nephews, George (Tara) Gunderson, Richard, Henry (Debra) Gunderson, Gary Gunderson, Albert (Carol) Gunderson, Roger Gunderson, Randy (Mary Soper) Gunderson, and Willie Gunderson; and nieces, Mary (David) Guiney, Karen (Mike) Marjan, and Brenda (John King) Voight. Services were held Saturday August 3. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Arrangments by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.