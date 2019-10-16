Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jowett Family Funeral Home - Benzonia Chapel 7223 South Street Benzonia , MI 49616 (231)-882-5097 Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Williams Stephens, died suddenly, but peacefully, in her Crystal Lake, MI, home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with her adored and faithful dog Katie by her side. She was 72 years of age and was born on July 29, 1947, to Alfred L. and Cecily F Williams, in Mineola, New York. She was raised in Garden City, Long Island, where she graduated from Lutheran High school in 1965. She attended Valparaiso University, Indiana, and graduated from there in 1969, with a BA Degree in Spanish. Following University, Lynn was employed as a social worker in Chicago, Illinois and later made her home in Aurora, then Sugar Grove, Illinois, where she resided for over 24 years. She volunteered as a counselor on the Suicide Hot Line in Batavia, Illinois, as did her mother, longtime Beulah resident, Cecily Williams, when she spent her winters in the area. For many years Lynn served as a CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate, in Kane County, Illinois protecting and advocating for children who had experienced abuse and/or neglect. She was a keen golfer and member of Aurora Country Club, Illinois, for over 20 years, and was proud to have scored a Hole in One at Black Wolf Run in Kohler, Wisconsin, during that time. Lynn's family have had a long time association with Crystal Lake, Michigan from the early 1900's, when her grandmother owned a cottage on the South Shore, through her mother building her log home on M-115, next to where the new boat launch is situated, in 1975, and finally acquiring her current home on Crystal Drive in 1984. Lynn was an avid world traveler from her college days in 1968 when she spent six months in Madrid, Spain studying Spanish. She traveled with her mother following college, and it was on one such trip to Italy in 1982, that she met her husband, Steve, whilst they were staying in the same hotel in Florence, Italy. They were married in Westminster Council House, London, in April the following year, and spent the subsequent 36 years exploring across the world. Lynn was not a boastful person, but was proud to relate that she had visited 67 countries, 7 continents and all 50 states. Their last trip together was in May 2019, when they took a vineyard river cruise from Luxembourg along the Moselle River and then the Rhine River to Basel, Switzerland with the Bowers Harbour Vineyard Wine Club. At the time of her death she was actively researching for their next trip to the Marseille area of Southern France in late summer 2020. In reflecting on her life whilst at dinner a few days before her death, Lynn remarked that she still wanted to travel but she didn't need to do so, and it would not bother her too much if she never did so again, as her home on Crystal Lake, where she first learned to swim at age seven, was her "Happy Place" and she was thoroughly enjoying every minute of every day looking out across it. Following the death of her mother in 2010, Lynn moved permanently to her home on Crystal Drive and swiftly became involved in the local voluntary work, currently serving as treasurer of the Mills Community House in Benzonia, and more recently adding working as a helper at the Benzie Historical Society, Benzonia. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Cecily Williams. She is survived by her younger brother, Larry; and by her devoted husband, Steve; her step-daughter Cheryl, step-granddaughters Ashley, Lucy Lauren and step-great grandsons Ben, Elliott, and Oliver. She will be dearly missed by all her family and by her extensive circle of friends in Michigan, Illinois and across the country. Lynn hated funerals and often expressed the wish to celebrate people's lives rather than mourn their deaths. In this spirit Lynn's family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a yet to be determined place and time in Benzie County, Michigan and in Kane County, Illinois. Instead of flowers donations can be made in Lynn's memory to the Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Avenue, Benzonia, MI 49616 or CASA Kane County, 100 S Third Street, Suite 460, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Benzie County Record Patriot Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close