Mabel Angelina Ance

It is with a heavy heart and sadness to inform family and friends of the passing of our Aunt Mabel Angelina Ance, age 83.

He was born in Pellston, Michigan, daughter of George and Josephine (Kenwabay) Ance. She was the last surviving member of the second generation of family that we as children knew and grew up with. Her physical journey has ended, and her spiritual journey began, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. She will meet again with her father and mother, brother and sisters.

She will be free to experience the sunshine in all its glory, and the sunsets in its magnificence. A member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians, she enjoyed the simple things in life and enjoyed visits with her family.

Family members preceding her passing include her parents, George Henry Ance and Josephine Rose (Kenwabay) Ance; brother, Albert Ance; sisters, Lucy Mary (Ance) Mitchell and Claribel (Ance) Gunderson; nephew, Robert Joseph "Hot Rod" Mitchell; niece, Christine Louise Mitchell; niece, Sharon K. Vanderlind; and brother-in-law, James Mark Mitchell.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, James (Janice E. Foote) Mitchell, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Kenneth Mitchell, of Frankfort, Michigan, Charles E. Mitchell, of Frankfort, Michigan, Elaine (Jeffrey) Meszaros, of Benzonia, Michigan, George (Tara) Gunderson, of Beulah, Michigan, Gary Gunderson, of Frankfort, Michigan, Richard Gunderson, of Frankfort, Michigan, Willie Gunderson, of Frankfort, Michigan, Henry (Debra) Gunderson, of Thompsonville, Michigan, Roger Gunderson, of Frankfort Michigan, Randall (Mary Soper) Gunderson, of Frankfort, Michigan, Albert (Carol) Gunderson, of Benzonia, Michigan, Mary (David) Guiney, of Benzonia, Michigan, Karen (Mike) Marjan, of Benzonia, Michigan, and Brenda Voight, of Kingsley, Michigan. She is also survived by numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services were held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Jowett Funeral Home, in Benzonia, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or a in her name.

Charles Fredrick Barrons

Charles Fredrick Barrons, of Kalamazoo and Benzonia, Michigan, 82, died Dec. 30, 2019.

Service will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Red Arrow Post No. 1527, Kalamazoo.

Contributions may be given to Celery City Moose Lodge 2694, Post No. 1527 or a .

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Genevieve 'Genny' Kay Bowman

Forever would not have been long enoughâ€¦

Surrounded with love, Genevieve "Genny" Kay Bowman was taken to her heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2019, from a rare form of Leukemia.

Genny was born on March 16, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, to Clifford and Faith Scarborough.

She was predeceased by her parents; her five siblings, Mary Jane, Elaine, Joseph, Philip and Peggy; and her granddaughter, Angela.

In 1966, Genny married the love of her life, Richard Bowman, who predeceased her in 2005. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

During her lifetime, she saw and experienced so much, including the Great Depression, the emergence of women's rights, and wartime separation from her husband. In 1978, she suffered, and completely recovered from, a massive stroke, showing all of those around her what it meant to be strong and determined. Together with her husband, who served in the Air Force, they lived in Colorado, Germany, Minnesota and finally Michigan, where they worked side-by-side at Bowman's Sport Shop, in Beulah. She loved each of her jobs along life's journey, but especially loved her career as a very successful real-estate agent with Century 21, in Beulah. In the winter she enjoyed snowmobiling to the Sportsman's Club, where she would help serve up the weekend breakfast. She also loved fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms, and simple walks to the outlet.

Genny was patient, loving, and kind, as she raised her family, and could always be heard singing her favorite songs. Most of all though, Genny loved people. She adored her six children, their spouses, and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To those of us lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of her love, she gave it unconditionally and whole-heartedly. She had an enormous heart and shared it with everyone.

After the death of her husband, she considered herself so very lucky to have found love and happiness with her partner, Jim Buzzell. Genny loved reading, sharing her books with anyone who would swap with her, and traveling to many places around the world. She also loved gardening and simply walking through, and enjoying, her many varieties of flowers. She served on the local tax board, worked the elections, and volunteered for years as the secretary of her church.

Genny leaves behind her children and their spouses, Robert and Suan (Nutnook) Miller, Mike and Gail (Bowman) Jones, Linda (Bowman) Ponte, Doug and Cheryl (Brown) Bowman, Shonna Bowman, and Troy and Kari (Bowman) Zapolski. She also leaves her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her partner, Jim Buzzell, and many, many friends.

Donations may be made to the family for a bench in her memory. We imagine she would have loved to sit on the bench and talk to everyone who happened to walk by. Donations may also be made to .

Burial will be in the Benzonia Township Cemetery. The family is being served by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Robert James Boylan, Sr.

BEULAH-- Robert James Boylan Sr., died at home surrounded by family and friends, on Dec 28, 2019, at the age of 70.

Bob was born on July 18, 1949, in Canton, Ohio, and raised in Carroll County, Ohio.

He was the loving father of Bobby (Rachele) Jr., Luke (Amanda) and Seth (Sara); devoted grandfather to Allyson, Bradley, Keith, Quinn, Ashlee and McKinsey.

Bobby is survived by his siblings, Judy Marzelli-Stanley, of Amelia Island, Florida, Tommy Boylan, of Dundee, Ohio, Patti Naylor, of Sherrodsville, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner, Sandra Reed of 15 years, and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Boylan and Margaret LaRue.

Bob proudly served his country from '68-'74, in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran, and truly enjoyed attending the "Men's Group" through the V.A., with all of his service brothers.

He will be deeply missed by the friends he made over the last 27 years, in Benzie County. If you knew Bob, you knew he loved old Chevy trucks (preferably blue); there was always a pot of coffee on, he would lend a hand to anyone in need, and tell you to "Be careful it's a jungle out there."

A special thank you to Robert, Camp, Mikey and Carson, for keeping his spirits up and helping out over his last months with us. Thank you Heartland Hospice for making his final days peaceful.

Cremation has taken place. The family will have a memorial service in the spring/summer of 2020. Arrangement provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Debra Jean Lautner-Schaub-Brief

On Dec. 26, at 6:45 a.m., the spirit of Debra Jean Lautner-Schaub-Brief crossed over to the other side, and into the arms of Jesus, as her mother, Beatrice (Herkner), and father, Glenn Launter watched, waited, and then got their hugs, along with many friends and neighbors to numerous to mention.

Deb came into this world on Feb 27, 1956.

Survived by her husband, Michael G. Brief, she is now the guardian angel of three sons, Benjamin and Janeyra, Matthew and Nikki, and Michael Brief Sr. and Amanda. These three boys have blessed Debi and Mike with 10 grandkids, Julliano, Gage, River, Abraham, Sofie, Marrisa, Michael Jr. Isabell, Oliver and Louie.

The fifth sibling of nine, she will one day greet Theresa (Marv) Weber, Colleen (Melvin) Horton, Carol Sheffer, Helen Sheffer, Edith Cox and Steve Wheelock, Ed (Sandy) Lautner, Carrie (Ray) Aprill and Rose (Jerry) Overmyer, someday in the future.

She started her working career as a waitress with Big Boy and Flap Jack Shack. She worked at Hamadee, Kroger, and then 11 years with Toms Market, both West Bay and 14th Street. She spent two years in the welding shop of Darryl Wiggins cutting metal, sandblasting and keeping him straight on his bookkeeping. She left Tyson foods after 21 years (2018). After taking the summer off she went to work at Sam's Club, in the cafÃ©, until June 7, 2019, when she laid her Lymphoma Cancer CNS and her life in God's hands.

Deb thoroughly enjoyed painting her ceramics and paint by numbers. Playing outside with the grandkids, and every so often "bobber fishing" with Mike. She sat in the back of the Blaine Christian Church and ran the sound board and recorded the sermons. She will be sorely missed by Michael, and the kids will cherish the many years they shared with her. She was an excellent listener giving sound advice, when asked, and unconditional love all to those that she met in life.

She enjoyed being a part of the DeColores community and lived out her faith. It wasn't uncommon for people at work to come up and ask her to pray for someone. Though tempted many times she always spoke well of the people she'd met and treated them as she wished to be treated, with honesty and respect.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Luncheon to follow. Cremation is being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Rellison 'Pete' Glen Carmean

BEULAH --Rellison "Pete" Glen Carmean, 88, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Carmean was born on June 23, 1931, in Thompsonville, to the late Frank and Anna (McKay) Carmean. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954.

Pete worked for the Benzie County Road Commission and retired after 41 years of faithful service. However, his true passion was farming, and his John Deere tractors.

Pete is survived by daughters, Candy (Bill) Shanahan and Sandy (Chuck) Wolfe; grandchildren: John, Ann, Stephen, and Joshua; brother, Ellsworth Carmean, of Thompsonville; and sister, Margaret Carmean, of Muskegon.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Carmean; son, Butch Carmean; and granddaughter, Becky Elliott. Arrangements were entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.