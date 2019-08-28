Marc Gustin Haidle, M.D.

1942-2019

Marc left this world on Saturday, August 17th at 2:20 PM, to join the cosmos of the universe.

Marc was predeceased by his parents, Dr. A.W. and Jane Haidle, and his brother, W. James Haidle.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of fifty years and three months, Andrea; his two sons, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Emily Balskus) Haidle and Noah (Kelsey Shultis) Haidle.

Marc graduated Frankfort High School in 1960, Michigan State University 1965, and the University of Michigan Medical School in 1969. After completing his internship at Blodgett Hospital, Marc served in the US Army from 1970-1972.

After returning to Grand Rapids for his residency in radiology, he, his wife and two sons remained here for the rest of his professional life, with Advanced Radiology Services.

Depending on the year, Marc enjoyed University of Michigan football games. He was a knowledgeable student of World War I history and Eastern philosophies. Marc loved being with good friends, enjoyed a rousing bridge game, any book that was worth reading, and sitting quietly, contemplating the world.

Because he was such a quiet individual, someone who never wanted any fuss made over him, Marc made the decision that there will be no memorial service. His family will hold a private service as according to his wishes.

The family would like to thank everyone for the excellent care he received at Blodgett Hospital and at Faith Hospice/Trillium Woods, during the last week of his life. Everyone made his difficult journey as graceful as it could be.

Again, Marc would ask no one to make a fuss, but memorial contributions can be made to the University of Michigan Medical School or West Michigan Humane Society.