Marce H. Keillor, 101 years old, died January 22, 2020, according to his wishes at the farm where he was born, on June 10, 1918, to Stanley and Lillian (Lindgren) Keillor. He was raised on the Keillor farm, where he lived his entire life. He married Winifred "Winnie" Settles on November 21, 1940. They were married 70 years, when Winnie died in April 2011. They had two daughters, Sonja Reitan and Kathleen (Duner) Mattson.

After being honorably discharged from his service in the Army Air Corps (pre Air Force) during World War II, Marce and Winnie returned to the family farm, a fruit and dairy operation, where they would live their entire lives.

Marce took on a new career in 1970 when he began working with his son-in-law at Crossman Plumbing and Heating. Marce obtained both his Journeyman and Master Plumbing licenses during that time. When his son-in-law closed the business, Marce opened his own business, Keillor Plumbing, which he ran until his retirement.

He had a wonderful philosophy on life, and was called on frequently by family members for advice, which was always insightful and kindly given. Very much the family man, he cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson. His memory remained sharp and he enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with family and friends.

Marce was a lifetime member of Blaine Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge, where he received his 60-year pin, presented to him by his grandson,Todd.

Besides his two daughters, Marce is survived by grandsons, Brent (Julie) Crossman, Don (Jan) Crossman and Todd (Catina) Crossman; granddaughters, Becky Jeffs, Darcy Jeffs (Kevin Wolpoff) and Megan (Jesse) Williams. He is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson;, brother-in-law, Bill (Donna) Settles; sisters-in-law, Mary Grimm, Joann Kittendorf, Carolyn Johnson, Cynthia (Bill) Schnarr; and many nieces and nephews.

Two of his grandsons, Don and Todd, were very faithful in their devoted care for their grandpa during the last year of his life, coming daily to assist with his care. Marce treasured that time with them.

Marce was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lee and Vy E.; and his beloved first grandchild, Kenna Ann Crossman.

A service of interment has been held by the family for both Marce and Winnie. A celebration of life will hopefully be held at a later date.

Specials thanks to Benzie Senior Resources for all the loving care those special women gave Dad; to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care; to Evelyn Kirby for being a caregiver and friend to both Mom and Dad for many years. Arrangements made by Jowett Family Funeral Home.