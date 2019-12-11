Marcus Lynn Brown

BENZONIA -- Marcus Lynn Brown, 41, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Mark enjoyed fishing, barbecue grilling and spending time with his friends and family. He worked at Graceland Fruits for over two years.

He is survived by close friend, Jimmie Davis, of Benzonia.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, with Caleb Simerson officiating. Burial in Benzonia Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Sharron Sue Davy

FRANKFORT --Sharron Sue Davy, 78, died Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Frankfort, Michigan. Her loving husband was at her side.

She was born in Petoskey, Michigan, in 1941, the daughter of George and Frances Shook. Sharron grew up in Detroit, Michigan.

In 1962, Sharron married Thomas Davy. Together they raised three children in Plymouth, Michigan. They were married 57 years. She was employed with American Airlines until Tom graduated college, then became a loving mother, who was dedicated to providing a warm home for her family. She was an active member of the community while living in Plymouth. The family enjoyed summers in Frankfort, where they restored the Upton-Frederickson house on Leelanau Avenue. In 1995, after Tom's retirement, they moved to Frankfort full time. Sherry had many wonderful friends in Frankfort, Florida and Arizona. Sherry was known for being a loving and loyal friend, who enjoyed knitting, strategy games and parties on the beach. She was quick-witted and took great pride in her home and appearance. She taught her children the importance of happiness and living in the moment. She was always there to provide support and understanding for those who loved her. She will be remembered by many as a strong woman, who never hesitated to do what she thought was right. She will live on in the memories of all those whose lives she touched so deeply.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Caroline Davy, of Traverse City, Michigan, Anne Davy Erblich, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Thomas Davy, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Gordon and Henry Davy, William and Violet Erblich; siblings, Marilyn (Donald) Koth and Marshall (Joette) Shook.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Louis Jerome 'Jerry' Grobe

HONOR-- Louis Jerome "Jerry" Grobe, 81, passed away at home Dec. 1, 2019, with his wife, Anna, by his side.

He is survived by his wife; siblings, John (Darlene) and Susan; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim, Tom and Margaret; and his beloved fur buddies, Nikita and Rummy.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be given to the Benzie County Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

George-Ann Moore

George-Ann Moore went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after suffering a series of strokes.

Born George-Ann Metz to Howard and Mildred (Daugherty) Metz, on March 10, 1936, she grew up in Detroit, Michigan. As a child, George-Ann loved being out on "The Farm" with her cousins, the Price Brothers, in Stockbridge, Michigan. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1954, and attended Hillsdale College.

Georgie married Robert Hatting in 1961, and had two children, Mark and Lou-Ann. Years later, while working as a bookkeeper in the central office for South Lyon Community Schools, she met, and later married, Virgil Moore Jr.

Georgie had a love of horses and spent many years showing Morgan horses, and eventually moving to a farm in Stockbridge. There she worked as the school secretary at Howlett Elementary in Gregory, Michigan. After retiring, she and Virgil spent winters in Leesburg, Florida. In her later years, she enjoyed going to her grandchildren's concerts and plays.

George-Ann is survived by her son, Mark Hatting, of Ocala, Florida; daughter, Lou-Ann Willsey (Elson), of Arcadia, Michigan; and six grandchildren, Hailey Hatting, Madison Hatting, Sierra Willsey Jones (Kendall), Andrea Willsey, Erica Willsey and Ryan Willsey.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Herring Lake Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held in South Lyon Cemetery in the spring of 2020.

Lawrence 'Larry' Stone

FRANKFORT -- Lawrence "Larry" Stone, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City.

Larry was born June 9, 1928, in Frankfort.

As a young adult, he moved to Detroit to pursue his passion for motorcycle racing, earning recognition as a National Expert in Flat Track among others. He extended his passion to opening two motorcycle shops in the Detroit area, called Larry Stone's Kawasaki. Larry earned a few dealership trips overseas, including Japan and Germany.

Larry and his wife, Sally, eventually retired in Frankfort where Larry grew his infamous shiitake mushrooms and enjoyed giving his grandkids motorcycle rides on their property. Rain, snow, or shine, Larry was always busy in one of the pole barns he built, working on cars, building fences, or cheering on NASCAR's Kyle Bush from his favorite armchair.

Larry is survived by his children, Lorry Dean Stone (Sandy), Stephanie Stone; his wife of 54 years, Sally Stone; her daughter, Joanne Strohmer (Doug); grandchildren, Shawn Stone, Lisa Stone, Lorry Stone, Shannon, Timothy(Caity) and Amber Gugins, Christie (Chris), Jessica (Kelly), Angela (Jason), David (Carrie), Melissa (Chris), Bobby (Khatera), Steven (Lauren); eighteen great-grandchildren; and life long friend, Denny Russell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Zella Straubel; stepfather, Clyde Stuart; sisters, brothers, and daughters, Joanne Stone and Jackie Harp.

Larry's ashes will be spread in the summer, next to his mother and sister, in Crystal Lake Township.

Lois Joan Waulkazoo

INTERLOCHEN -- Lois Joan Waulkazoo, 78, died Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.

She ws born in 1941, the daughter of William Hugh Milton and Anna Pearl Hamilton.

Lois will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, James; son, Jamie; her siblings, Ruth Tompkins, Eleanor Felts and Ida Perryman; brother-in-law, Duane Sadler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; sister, Betty Ann "Anna" Sadler; and brother-in-law, Mancel Felts.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Grand Traverse Band Tribal Center, 7282 Hoadley Road, Benzonia. Contributions may be made to the Inland Township Fire and EMS Department.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.