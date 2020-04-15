Margaret Ann Dendrinos, 90, of Frankfort, Michigan, entered the arms of our Lord, on April 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be arranged by Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and will be postponed to a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) was born in Muskegon, on April 27, 1929, to Felix and Laurette Campsmith.

She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School and received her degree as a pharmacist from Ferris State University.

Margaret married the love of her life, Peter Chris Dendrinos, on Oct. 30, 1954. They were married for 55 years.

Margaret is survived by her son, Peter F. Dendrinos (Lori), Cedar, Michigan; and daughter, Katherine L. (Shawn) Rickel, Golden, Colorado; grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Meteer, Traverse City, Michigan, Chris (Andrea) Dendrinos, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mike Dendrinos, Dearborn, Michigan; and great-grandchildren, Maggie Meteer, Traverse City, Michigan, and Vienna Dendrinos, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and her little puppy, Punkin.

The family would like to express special thanks to Julia Vince for her longtime care and friendship of mom. She was able to provide mom with many laughs and comfort over the past several years.

Margaret is preceded in death by her son, Michael Peter; and her husband, Peter Chris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Michaels Place, of Traverse City, Michigan, or the Father Fred Foundation, of Traverse City, Michigan.