FRANKFORT -- Margaret Jones, 77, passed away May 2, 2020, at The Grand Traverse Pavilions, Traverse City.She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 3, 1942, to Margaret and Arthur Jones.She grew up in Frankfort, but spent her adult life in Detroit working for the Chrysler Motor Company. After 30 years at Chrysler, she retired and relocated back to Frankfort.She is survived by her daughter, Deianna (Jones) Schmidt, from Phoenix, Arizona.

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.
