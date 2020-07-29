Margret 'Peggy' A. Dunn

Margret "Peggy" A. Dunn, 77, passed away July 18, 2020, in her home in Frankfort, MI. She was born in Detroit on Dec. 31, 1943, to Erland Granfors and Olga Lois (Mead) Granfors. She will be sadly missed by her family and the many friends she left behind.

Peggy lived a wonderful and plentiful life as a wife, mother, foster mother, grandmother, friend, volunteer, and worker. She grew up in Battle Creek, MI, where she met Wayne Dunn, and was married in 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple stayed in Battle Creek for 20 years, raising their son, Jeffrey and daughter, Julie. Peggy and Wayne also helped raise numerous foster children. Besides also working as an optician, Peggy was a leader for both the Boy and Girl Scouts of America for more than 10 years.

In 1981, the family moved to Eden Prairie, MN, where they lived until they moved to Frankfort, MI, in 2000. Peggy, a long time Optician, retired from Cedar Run Eye Clinic in Beulah, MI, in 2008.

In retirement Peggy was heavily involved at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a founding member of the Garden of Remembrance; creator of an action group geared towards improving the lives of foster children; in charge of the funeral committee; volunteered in the Altar Guild and was a helper at the bazaar craft show. Outside of the church she was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter BJ, an organization that raised money for scholarships for women, and was involved in the Cherry Bowl Cruisers Car Club.

Peggy loved working with her hands, alongside her husband, while running a little farm in Frankfort. There she spent much of her time gardening, canning, making maple syrup, wine, and cider. She loved raising chickens, geese and maintaining an orchard of peaches, pears, apples, and nuts.

Peggy is preceded by her brother, Frank E. Granfors, of Frankfort, MI. Peggy is survived by her husband, Wayne C. Dunn, of Frankfort, MI; her two children, Jeffrey (Brenda) Dunn, of Hudson, WI, and Julie (Rob) Ollila, of Ramsey, MN; and five grandchildren: Sarah, Nicole and Zach of Hudson, WI, and Lainey and Hunter, of Ramsey, MN; as well as her furry child, Archie.

No visitation will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later time, with Pastor Rick officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Remembrance at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, MI. Contributions may be directed to the Garden of Remembrance. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Benzonia.

Ward O. Griffen, Jr.

Ward O. Griffen, Jr. died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 92 years old, and enjoyed a good life as a husband, father, grandfather and surgeon. He was born in New Orleans, LA on July 21, 1928, and moved to Baltimore, MD and then Westchester County, NY, as his father was promoted. He graduated from Princeton University in 1948, and Cornell University Medical College in 1953. After a year of internship at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, he served his general and thoracic surgery residency at the University of Minnesota Hospitals, interrupted by two years as a naval medical officer, in 1955-1957.

On December 27, 1952, he married Margaret Mary (Pudge) Taylor at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale, NY. They are the proud parents of seven children: Peter (Mary) Griffen, MaryEllen (David) Oellerich, Steven (Judy) Griffen, Colleen (Joe) Chappelle, Timothy (Susan) Griffen, Margaret Mary (Sandy) Griffen, and Leah (Paul) Antal; 19 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Dr. Griffen spent his entire working career in academic medicine, serving on the surgical faculty, at the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Kentucky, where he was the Chairman of the Department of Surgery from 1968 until 1984. He then served as the Executive Director/Secretary-Treasurer of the American Board of Surgery from 1984-1994, when he retired. After teaching first and second year medical students as a volunteer faculty member at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine from 1994 to 1997, he and Pudge made their permanent home at the house they built in 1991, in Frankfort, MI.

Dr. Griffen was a member of most of the national surgical societies, including The American Surgical Association, The Southern Surgical Association, The Central Surgical Association, The American College of Surgeons, The Association for Academic Surgery, The Society of University Surgeons, The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, The Society of Vascular Surgery, The Society for Alimentary Tract Surgery, The American Gastroenterological Association, The Halsted Society, and The Transplantation Society. He also served as president of a number of those organizations.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, playing card games and the Frankfort Rotary Club, with its many community-oriented activities including, Meals-on-Wheels. He also was pleased to be able to help, in a small way, with the prisoners he counseled as a member of the St. Ann's Church jail ministry in Frankfort.

Dr. Griffen is survived by his wife, Pudge, of 67 years, his children, his grandchildren: Kristen, Drew, Meghan, Michael, Katherine, Zachary, Sarah, Rosemary, Sammy, Jake, Heidi, Hannah, Oliver, Maura, Matthew, Taylor, Noah, Heather, and Griffen and his great grandchildren Cameron, Emerson, Fin, Gust, Scout, Sloane, Ellis and Willie. They all gave him much joy and happiness during his life.

The family held a private funeral and graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Any memorial contributions may be directed to Grow Benzie (GrowBenzie.org), BACN (BenzieBACN.org), or Benzie Senior Resources (https://facebook.com/BenzieSeniorResources/)

Lee S. Kimbrough

Lee S. Kimbrough, 81, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort, Michigan. He was born on Oct. 8, 1938, in Rochester, New York, to his parents, Robert T. Kimbrough and Julia (Springfield) Kimbrough.

On Aug. 22, 1961, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Hersey Kimbrough. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Army, from 1959 to 1962. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester (New York) and attended Cornell University as well.

He was hired by Herman Miller in 1978, and worked in the Health Science division, which later became Milcare. When he retired in 1993, he became Milcare's Consultant in International Business Development, which involved frequent travel in Europe and Asia.

He was an American classic car buff. His other interests included: architecture, travel trailers, especially Airstreams, reading, a love of dogs, especially beagles, bird watching, camping, hiking, summers in Maine, winters in the Southwest, as well as visiting and supporting America's National Parks.

Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hersey) Kimbrough; son, Ethan; brother, Robert Tery Kimbrough Jr.; sister-in-law, Ellen (Koberle); and four nephews and three nieces.

There will be a visitation from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, 7223 South St. Benzonia, Mi 49616. Please follow social distancing and face mask requirements. Contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Michigan Chapter in Traverse City, MI. If you would like to donate, please go to https://www.alz.org/gmc. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Leona Lynn Mitchell

Leona Lynn Mitchell, 57, passed away July 20, 2020, at her home in Copemish, MI. She was born in Menomonee, MI, to her father, Glenn (Linda) Ahrndt, on Dec. 13, 1963.

Leona married the love of her life, Cliff Mitchell, on September 20, 1996. Every single waking breath that Leona drew, was eagerly spent on multitudes of other people to improve the quality of their lives, whether they deserved it or not. Period. She was her happiest knowing everyone's needs were met, and while she was rolling down the road on her Harley Davidson. Leona was the best Nana and Mother you could dream of. She was one of a kind, loving, and so wild and free. She had the most beautiful soul you could imagine.

Leona is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Yule and Suzanne Jacobson; step daughter, Kimberly Mitchell; husband, Cliff Mitchell; grandchildren, Mason, Gracie, Evie, Layla, Olivia, and Sophia; sisters, Lisa Ahrndt-Cabrera and Loretta Counts; brothers, Allen Jankowski and Kelly Boyce; nieces, Katrina, Tiffany, Tessie, Stacey, and Kassandra; nephews, Jamie, Tony, Daniel, Julius, William, Jimmy, and Glenn; and last, but certainly not least, Leona and Cliff's ex-husband,Terry Jacobson.

Leona is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Ahrndt; and brother, Brian Ahrndt.

A memorial is not planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements for the family.

Emily C. Stachnik

TRAVERSE CITY, MI-Emily C Stachnik, passed away July 18, 2020, at the age of 74 years old. Emily was born on December 14, 1945, in Frankfort, MI, to her parents, Chris and Lucille Gabrielsen.

Emily graduated from Frankfort High School in 1964. After graduating, Emily started working at Michigan Bell, from where she retired in 1994. Emily married her husband of 54 years, and the love of her life, Donald Stachnik. During her retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, tending to her roses, playing cards, playing video poker, and watching her favorite team, the Detroit Tigers, play on TV. Emily was our strength and inspiration in our family. Her loving, caring, and selfless nature will be missed by many.

Emily is survived by her husband, Donald Stachnik; sons, Mark Stachnik, James Stachnik; grandchildren, Annabelle Stachnik, Emma Stachnik, James Stachnik Jr., Noah Stachnik; and sister-in-law, Sherry Pratt.

A memorial is not being planned at this time. Arrangements for the family are being made by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

David H. Robertson

The swimming world lost a great teacher, innovator, and gentleman, when David Haswell Robertson passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, in Northbrook, IL

Born Dec.5, 1925, in Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wilmette, IL. He later lived in Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Naperville, IL; Orlando and Winter Park, FL; Springfield, and Northbrook, IL. He spent many summers at his beloved Congregational Summer Assembly in Frankfort, MI, which his grandfather helped establish in 1905.

He attended New Trier High School, where he was a state champion and All-American backstroker.

After high school, he entered the Navy V-12 program in 1944, to become an aviator. He attended Missouri Valley College and the University of Michigan. After his Navy discharge, he entered Northwestern University, where he earned his Bachelor and Master's degrees.

Dave's dream came true on March 15, 1946, when he was hired as assistant swim coach and PE teacher at New Trier. He became head coach and Director of Aquatics in 1948, a position he held until 1976. He then coached at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, IL, from 1976-1986, when he retired. In the late 1940s, he developed a second dream job, Minnico Canoe Trips, guiding students on canoe trips through the Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario.

Dave built the New Trier Swimming Organization into a national and state powerhouse, including 27 trophy finishes at the Illinois state meet; 14 firsts, 12 seconds, and 1 third, swimmers earning 158 individual and 47 relay High School All-America selections, and his teams setting 65 national high school records.

The New Trier Guard, a service organization for students interested in swimming and leadership, grew under Dave's guidance. He considered the development of its learn-to-swim "station method" as his major contribution to the community and the world of aquatics. It has become a model for countless programs across the country.

Dave was active in many professional and service organizations. He held leadership roles and received several awards from the Boy Scouts, Red Cross, NCAA, Rotary Int'l., Nat'l. Federation of State High Schools Swimming& Diving, US Swimming, American Swimming Coaches Assn., Illinois High School Assn., Nat'l. Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Assn., Special Olympics, and the Int'l. Swimming Hall of Fame. His greatest thrills included being an assistant coach at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and President of the ISHOF.

He is survived by his son, David H. Robertson, Jr. (Jeanine Wall); daughters, Diane Robertson Tracy (Glen), and Jody Lynn Grube (Carl); grandchildren, Brian Tracy and Marty, Molly, and Abigail Rosenbaum; and his first wife, Barbara Hinners Robertson. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul K. and Rachel Haswell Robertson; brother, Paul D. Robertson; second wife, Doris Drew Robertson; and third wife, Rozanne "Posy" Overaker Robertson.

Cremation was accorded by the National Cremation Society. A private interment at the Crystal Lake Township North Cemetery has taken place. Memorial contributions to honor Dave's legacy may be made to the non-profit Benzie Aquatic Center, PO Box 2204, Frankfort, MI 49635.