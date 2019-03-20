Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Burns.

BENZONIA-Marie A. Burns, 84, passed away at home on March 11, 2019.

She was born in Wales Twp. on January 3, 1935, to the late James Stephen and Nellie Agnes (LaFever) Burns.

Marie was an active softball player in her youth and helped on the farm for many years. She helped raise four children, eleven grandchildren with her best friend, Dorothy Melton. She loved working in her yard, planting flowers and tomato plants, playing dice and marbles, and a good meal with family and friends. She had worked very hard her entire life, and lived by a very basic rule to take care of your responsibilities. She has touched many people in her life and if she really liked you, she always had a special word or two for you. She was a no-nonsense woman who held her own for many years working in a grind shop, holding several positions, and was involved with parts for the space shuttle.

Surviving: sisters, Mary Veronica (Burns) Vikstrom, of TX; Nellie Eustacia (Burns) Sunde, of Benzonia; Theresa Winfred (Burns) Gundlach, of Bad Axe; Catherine Ann (Burns) Edwards, of NM; and Martha Leslie (Melton) of Richmond; brother, Gerald Patrick Burns, of Lake City; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her best friend, Dorothy Melton; sister, Margaret Elizabeth (Burns) Kinney; and brothers, Leonard and James Burns, Francis Stephen Burns, Edward Harry Burns, James Thomas Burns and William (Bill) Burns.

She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and anybody that may have encountered her in life.

Funeral Mass of a Christian burial was held Saturday March 16, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, MI. Burial in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.