Marilyn J. Gray

INTERLOCHEN -- Marilyn J. Gray, passed away Febr. 22, 2019.

A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Old Bendon Hall. For questions, please call (231) 640-0603.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Leon E. Rymers

THOMPSONVILLE -- Leon E. Rymers, 90, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Born on June 7, 1929, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of Wanda and Edward Rymarczak.

Leon was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Fred Crosby and Thomas Glynn.

Leon's family includes his wife, Iris Antel Rymers; his children, Susan Van Etten (Matt), James Rymers and Steve Rymers (Amy Etheridge); his sisters, Eleanor Crosby and Mary Ann Glynn; his brother-in-law, Ray Antel; and his 15 nieces and nephews.

Leon graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1950-54, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. After his service he went on to earn a BSE in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Western Michigan University. Leon worked in the Paper Industry for 36 years; initially as technical director and later in as a sales manager.

A visitation celebrating Leon's life was held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford.

Joseph Ernest Stain

BENZONIA -- Joseph Ernest Stain, of Benzonia, 81, died Aug. 29, 2019.

He is survived by wife and love of his life, Bonnie; children, Cindy Sanford, Joe and Lorrainne Stain, Bill and Sue (Nugent) Stain; grandchildren, Nathan Sanford, Emilie (Travis) Sanford, Jeanna Marie (Sanford) Burns, Kirk (Misty Miley) Stain, Joey Stain, Ashley Marie Stain, Frank Smith, Savanna Smith and Blake Smith; great-grandchildren, Sheari Ryana Thayer, Logan Sanford, Evie Rivera, twins Willow and Griffin Burns, and baby girl due in December.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many good friends, Jack and Ruth Swander, who made many trips to Traverse City in the last few months, Bruce and Lupe Hayes who played Parcheesi and Sequence, Joe loved to win. Bruce took him to Traverse City many times as well, David Hayes speaks fondly of waiting at the fishing hole for Joe and he'd come with a thirty-year-old pole and line which broke with the first fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Joseph Stain; grandchildren, Shane and McKenzie Stain, who died as infants; several sisters and brothers-in-law.

Joe worked at a small dairy farm, Nelson Dairy of Traverse City eventually becoming McDonalds Dairy. When Joe was home he loved to work up the fields on his John Deer Tractor, watch the wildlife and have picnics at the cabin. He would catch chipmunks and let them go, wondering if they beat him back to the house. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The family has many fond memories of snowmobiling, sledding and working the cherry orchards.

A Funeral Mass of a Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father John Porter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Benzonia Township Cemetery. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Benzonia.