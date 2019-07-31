Marilyn Louise Hanmer

Marilyn Louise Hanmer, 83, of Ocala Florida, formerly of Benzonia, Michigan, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, -died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Ocala, Florida. She was born May 14, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Inez (Mattert) Kennedy.

Marilyn is survived by: her sister, Connie Hostetler of Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn married Willard George Hanmer, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2019. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and her sister, Sandra Temenoff.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the Benzonia Township Cemetery, in Benzonia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.,until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on July 31, 2019
