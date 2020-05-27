HONOR -- Marilyn Marie (Olney) Stier, 78, passed away May 17, 2020 at her home.She was born to her parents, Leon W. and Doris D. (McKay) Olney, on April 28, 1942 in Honor, Michigan.Marilyn had a few jobs during her lifetime. She worked at the Pet Milk Factory, Gateway Products and Graceland Fruit. Her common nickname, to her family, was "ma-mo", and to her coworkers, it was "boss hogg."Marilyn loved to watch her granddaughters compete in sports. She was always the first one in the stands on game days. She loved to do work on her lawn and flower garden. She mowed her own yard, by herself, until she turned 77 years old. She loved to plant flowers and put up hanging flower baskets around the house. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds outside from her favorite sitting chair. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved all the family gatherings and holidays they spent together.Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Pat Niswander, Don (Donna) Olney and Shirley (Arthur) Hanmer; children, Kolon (Darlin) Moore, Kevin Moore and Shari Moore; granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Megan and Alison; and many nieces and nephews.Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Doris Olney; and brother, Leo (Evelyn) Olney.There will be no services held.Arrangement are being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.



