Marjorie B. Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TRAVERSE CITY -- Marjorie B. Reed, 93, passed away June 24, 2020, at Munson Hospice House.

Marjorie was born in Joyfield Township, Michigan, to her parents, Lester and Bernice Smeltzer, on Oct. 23, 1926.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Charles Reed, on July 19, 1947. She had a passion for gardening. She loved to plant and care for flowers. She was a proud farm girl. Anytime she could get outside, that's where she would be. Marjorie was also a wonderful cook and baker. You could always find her in the kitchen making something delicious for her family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Richard (Wanda) Reed; daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Durham, Deborah (Jim) Barnum, and Cynthia Reed; eight grandchildren; and t26 great-grandchildren.

A funeral and visitation service has already taken place. Contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice House, 450 Brook St. Traverse City, MI 49684. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Herring Lake Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral
01:30 PM
Herring Lake Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved