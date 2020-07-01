TRAVERSE CITY -- Marjorie B. Reed, 93, passed away June 24, 2020, at Munson Hospice House.

Marjorie was born in Joyfield Township, Michigan, to her parents, Lester and Bernice Smeltzer, on Oct. 23, 1926.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Charles Reed, on July 19, 1947. She had a passion for gardening. She loved to plant and care for flowers. She was a proud farm girl. Anytime she could get outside, that's where she would be. Marjorie was also a wonderful cook and baker. You could always find her in the kitchen making something delicious for her family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Richard (Wanda) Reed; daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Durham, Deborah (Jim) Barnum, and Cynthia Reed; eight grandchildren; and t26 great-grandchildren.

A funeral and visitation service has already taken place. Contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice House, 450 Brook St. Traverse City, MI 49684. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.