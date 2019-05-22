Marjorie W. Patterson, 91, of Benzonia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home. She was born July 10, 1927, in Benzie County, the daughter of Percy and Bessie (Sherriff) Putney.

Marjorie was a member of Blaine Christian Church. She loved watching NASCAR and tending to her flowers. In her younger years, she loved to dance. Most of all, Marjorie cherished time spent with her family and friends. She will be missed.

Marjorie is survived by: her siblings, Shirley Mortenson, of Frankfort; Dorothy Smith, of Elkhart, Indiana; Lorraine LaGuire, of Benzonia; Loy Putney, of Frankfort; Leslie (Mary Lee) Putney, of Benzonia; and Stanley (Judy) Putney, of Benzonia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marjorie was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, James Patterson; and her sisters, Beverly Sakmar and Marilyn Nielsen.

In keeping with Marjorie's wishes, private services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.