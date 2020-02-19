Mark Edward McGraw

BENZONIA -- Mark Edward McGraw, formerly of Midland, Michigan, 67, died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark is survived by his three sons, Mark (Desiree), Joseph (Kerry) and Michael (Candance) McGraw; and eight grandchildren, Katelynn, Jessica, Benjamin, Carson, Julia, Mark, Jace and Arya; five sisters, Myrna (David) Carter, Maxine (Donald) Hunter, Ann Bourne, Meryl (Ken) Cliff, Mary Beth McGraw; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel McGraw.

A private family celebration of Mark's life will take place in the summer. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Feb. 19, 2020
