Obituary
FRANKFORT-Mark Goheen, 86, died May 5, 2019, at the Maples, in Frankfort.

Mark was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Roscommon, Michigan; son. of Thomas Goheen, Alta Sedelmaier. He attended Gladwin School, until 6th grade, and earned a GED May 12, 1989. He was a farmer for 30 years, retiring at age 62. Mark was a member of the Community of  Christ Church, in Charlotte, MI. His hobbies include gardening, bowling, playing ball and frisbee. 

He is survived by, Elrey Goheen (Dorothy), Independence, MO; Isaac (Juanita) Goheen, Mesick; Viva Fender, of Frankfort; Nancy (Joe) Lang, of West Branch, MI and Emily (Pat) Walker, of Lansing, MI. 

Mark was preceded in death by sister, Leona (Bob) Gillis, of Sagatuck, MI; and brother, Milford Goheen, of Frankfort, MI. 

Cremation has taken place at Oak Grove, in Manistee. No services will be held at this time. 
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on May 15, 2019
