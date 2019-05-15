FRANKFORT-Mark Goheen, 86, died May 5, 2019, at the Maples, in Frankfort.

Mark was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Roscommon, Michigan; son. of Thomas Goheen, Alta Sedelmaier. He attended Gladwin School, until 6th grade, and earned a GED May 12, 1989. He was a farmer for 30 years, retiring at age 62. Mark was a member of the Community of Christ Church, in Charlotte, MI. His hobbies include gardening, bowling, playing ball and frisbee.

He is survived by, Elrey Goheen (Dorothy), Independence, MO; Isaac (Juanita) Goheen, Mesick; Viva Fender, of Frankfort; Nancy (Joe) Lang, of West Branch, MI and Emily (Pat) Walker, of Lansing, MI.

Mark was preceded in death by sister, Leona (Bob) Gillis, of Sagatuck, MI; and brother, Milford Goheen, of Frankfort, MI.

Cremation has taken place at Oak Grove, in Manistee. No services will be held at this time.