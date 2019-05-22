"To die, to sleep - To sleep, perchance to dream - ay, there's the rub, For in this sleep of death what dreams may come..." William Shakespeare

Marshall Joslin Sauer got what most of us wish for--a peaceful end to a full life, as he died in his sleep, early Friday morning, May 10, 2019. There was no fear or suffering, just sleep. About three a.m. Joyce checked on him, as she always did, and he was gone.

He entered this life January 18, 1933. His folks were Albert and Lucy (Gordon) Sauer. They both have passed as have Marshall's brother, Robert Sauer; and his sisters, Gretchen Mead and Margaret Kunkel.

His brother and sister in-law, Gordon and Waive, are still living as are many nieces and nephews in the area.

When he was eighteen, he joined the Air Force and was an Air Police Guard. Marshall had special training and served stateside, mostly in California, until 1955. While he served, he met Joyce Wittbecker on leave here at home on a blind date set up by Barbara Crawford. They hit it off. When he went back to base they stayed in close contact with many letters and telegraphs. They married October 7, 1955, at the parsonage of the Benzonia Congregational Church. Joyce joined him in California for a short while. They came home to Benzie County where he worked at Pet Milk, then left to take care of cattle, for the Old County Farm, for at least five barns. He returned to Pet and was there until they closed, in 1991. Marshall was a supervisor for 2nd shift. He'd worked his way up from the floor and made many friends of his work family. He was good with his crew, and enjoyed their company when they'd stop by the farm for coffee in later years. He had a dry sense of humor, and he knew how to push the buttons of family and friends, to keep them on their toes for a good laugh. Marshall was very private, but he would do anything to help someone in need if he could.

The farm was where Marshall preferred to be. He put his heart into its 40 acres. It was a cow-calf beef operation. Watching the calves play in the fields as they grew, was something he enjoyed immensely. When it became too much to manage, he took out every fence post, got on his mower or tractor, sometimes with a brush-hog on the Ford, and kept that farmyard pristine. It could be mistaken for a golf course. As long as he could be on a tractor he was happy. Marshall and Joyce enjoyed going for rides to survey the neighborhood; if they smelled smoke they'd go see where the fire was. Life together was watching the wildlife on the farm, too. "Here's some up the driveway," or "Here's some through the corn field." Whether it was deer or turkeys, they were abundant and beautiful. And Marshall always fed the crows.

Now he will live on through their children, Roxie Hamilton Sauer and Marshall Sauer, Jr., and their families. Roxie's family includes her son, Jason Kirback; daughter, Christina (Chris) Geetings; their son, Dalton Geetings; Christina's son, Drew (Abagail) Fraly; and granddaughter, Emmalyn. Roxie's daughter, Rebecca Elzinga, and her children, Storm, Cloud and Cloud's daughter, Adaline Hope. Marshall Jr's children are, Sarah Elzinga and Marshall III ( Holly Knowles); and granddaughter, Mally.

A celebration of life will be held at 2-4 p.m., June 2 p.m., at Memorial Park in Benzoniam where the playground is. It's a potluck. Set-up will start at 1 p.m. Come to celebrate and share stories and a good time. Arrangments by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.