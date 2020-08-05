Mary "Jean" Dingman, 83 of Platte Lake, Beulah, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was born on October 8, 1936, in Bay City, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Rhea) Cavanaugh.

She graduated from Bay City Handy High School and furthered her education at Michigan State University. Jean retired from the Milan Public Schools as an attendant in the cafeteria.

She loved knitted, quilting, water activities, reading, playing card games and cooking for her family.

Jean is survived by her husband, Ronald Charles Dingman; they were married on October 4, 1957, in East Lansing; sons, Marc Dingman, Kurt (Michelle) Dingman and Ron (Bonnie) Dingman; grandchildren, Marc Nicolas, Shayne, Brandon and Shannon Dingman; brother, Robert Cavanaugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nathan and two sisters, Elaine and Rita.

Private services will be held. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.