Mary Hannah Cruse

Mary Hannah Cruse, 101, passed away peacefully in Indianapolis, on February 16, 2019, surrounded by family members. She was born April 3, 1917, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Bess and George Sailors. She graduated from Kokomo High School and was a 1939 graduate of Butler University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

She first came to her beloved Crystal Lake in the summer of 1925, with her mother and her sister, Elma Rose, where they stayed at the Christian Assembly Conference Center on the South Shore. Two years later, her mother built a cottage in the Christian Assembly (now, Crystal Beach Cottagers Assn. "CBCA"), and Mary Hannah spent every summer there until she was in her mid-90's.

On December 27, 1941, she married her college sweetheart, Charles R. Cruse, and, immediately thereafter, he shipped out to the South Pacific, where he was a member of the Army Signal Corps, in New Caledonia, for the next 2-1/2 years. Mary Hannah wrote him every day. During the war she lived in Kokomo with her mother, where she taught elementary school, attended Red Cross classes and attended Main Street Christian Church.

When Charlie returned to the U.S., they lived in Florida and in Philadelphia until the end of World War II. They returned to Philadelphia when he was called up to serve again during the Korean Conflict.

Mary Hannah and Charlie lived most of their married life in Zionsville, IN. They owned Ben Franklin Variety Stores in the Indianapolis area, primarily in Beech Grove and Zionsville, where they worked together for almost 30 years. Upon retirement, they divided their time between Crystal Lake and Seminole, Florida. In 2010, she moved to Robin Run Village in Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, and her sister, Elma Rose Neale Pattison. She is survived by her nephew, William R. Neale (Carolyn), of Fishers, IN; and nieces, Nancy Neale Moore, of Cincinnati; and Kathleen Cruse Jefferies (Rick), of Louisville, CO;, along with eight great nieces and nephews, including Brian Neale, Rebecca Neale Hampson (Noah), Scott Neale, David Moore (Anne) and Cynthia Moore Gould (Eric); and nine great-grand nieces and nephews. She maintained a close bond with all of them and was a wonderful influence on all of their lives.

She was a member of Zionsville Christian Church and of Central Christian Church ,of Clearwater Florida. Services were held in Zionsville on March 2, with burial at Zionsville Cemetery.

At 10 a.m., Sunday July 28, Mary Hannah and others from the CBCA, who passed away during the past year, will be remembered at a memorial service in the Chapel in the Woods at the Crystal Conference Center.

Robert 'Ted' Theodore Curran

Robert "Ted" Theodore Curran, 87, died peacefully in his sleep on July 10, 2019, in Traverse City, Michigan. Over the last 16 years, he was a resident of Benzie County, Michigan. As an adult, he became an official member of the Society of Friends, generously sharing with all who knew him the Quaker wisdom of a life lived with purpose and a faith in the promise of every person's inner light.

Born in Brooklyn, New York he graduated from Haverford College (BA History and Russian, 1953) and Columbia University (MA Russian History, 1955). He worked and trained briefly in IBM's professional management program, before joining the U.S. Foreign Service in 1955 as a Public Affairs Officer. His diplomatic career led to postings in Washington, D.C and around the world in Berlin and Tubingen, Germany (1956-1960), Beirut, Lebanon (1960-1961), Amman, Jordan (1961-1962), Taiz, Yemen (1963-1964), Mexico City (1968-1970), Kabul, Afghanistan (1974-1977), and Rabat, Morocco (1981-1984). In 1984, he retired from the US Foreign Service as Career Minister, the highest career rank. His diplomatic career afforded remarkable encounters and experiences from hosting Louis Armstrong in 1957 Germany, to receiving assistance for a flat tire from King Hussein's body guard in the Jericho valley, escorting Ladybird Johnson through the 1967 Montreal World Expo, welcoming the Apollo 11 crew in Mexico City in 1969, teaching President Nixon how to 'abrazo' the president of Mexico, working closely with William Rogers in the US State Department's Secretariat from 1970-72, helping to guide Henry Kissinger on a tour of Afghanistan in 1976, picking up the American hostages from Iran in Algeria with President Carter in 1981, hosting President George Bush and Barbara Bush in 1983 Morocco, and playing a midnight round of golf with the King of Morocco.

Following his retirement, he joined the executive leadership team of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty based in Munich, Germany (1984-1987).

In 1987 he returned to the U.S. to become President of Springfield College in Illinois (1987-1990). From Springfield College he moved to New York to become President of the Foreign Policy Association (1990-1993) and then returned to Washington, D.C. to serve as Executive Director of the American Institute for Foreign Study Foundation (AIFS Foundation) (1993-2005), continuing as a Trustee from 2005-2017.

In retirement, he lived in Benzie County, Michigan, and was an active member of a number of organizations. He served on the boards of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC), The Michigan Land Use Institute (now known as Groundwork), For Love of Water (FLOW), the International Affairs Forum, and the Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. He also served on the boards of George School and Sidwell Friends School.

His connection to Michigan began with his marriage to Marcia Mattson, in 1956 (of Hillsdale, Michigan). With her, he established his residency at Crystal Downs, Lake Township, Michigan and spent many summers there with their two daughters, their spouses, and numerous friends and family around the Crystal Lake area, enjoying golf, tennis, hikes, shared meals, Gampi ball, whiffle ball, jokes, songs, and stories, along with many incredible sunsets and starlit nights. Ted loved playing golf and sharing that time with friends and family. The course at Crystal Downs Country Club was his favorite, even though he played courses all over the world. The game, itself, was a source of personal growth and great joy. The competition, the great outdoors, the test of temper, the revealer of character, and the mindful requirements of golf encapsulated everything for him. While he lived in many different countries, his heart found a home in this special part of northwestern Michigan.

Ted is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Bill and Jac. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his two daughters, Sara and Diana; his sons-in-law, Ralph and Laris; and four grandchildren, Ingrid, Augustus, Noah, and Claire; and many, much loved extended family members.

It is impossible to capture the fullness of his life and contributions, but a brief account offers a glimpse. A pivotal time in his life came in 1949 when he joined an American Friends Service Committee work camp in post-World War II, Dusseldorf, Germany. There, he and eleven other young American men, joined twelve German young men to live together in a partially bombed school and to work together on the reconstruction effort. He described it as a marvelous experience of comradery and collaboration. In his oral history (https//adst.org) he says "I think the survival of the human spirit and people able to talk to one another and deal with one another was a great influence on my feeling that almost any human problem can be overcome if people of reason and intelligence can get together, particularly younger people." That was his abiding belief throughout his life. It gave purpose to his work, friendships, and loves. Each of us touched by his inner light can carry on that belief in his honor.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Bay Ridge Assisted Living and Munson Hospice.

If you wish to honor Ted's memory, consider a gift to one of the organizations he actively supported.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m., on the afternoon of Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church (Beulah, Michigan).

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Mae King

FRANKFORT-Anna Mae Kling, 101, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born August 13, 1917.

Anna lived a great life!

Cremation has taken place, and private burial will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Pastor Donald G. McCash

Pastor Donald G. McCash, retired minister, U.S. Veteran passed away June 27, 2019 at Medilodge GTC. He was a hunter and avid fly fisherman, as well as a fisher of men, and a "died in the wool" Michigan fan, and was artistic. He won first prize for "best cherry pie baked by a man" at the Northwestern Michigan Fair (1999), and was interviewed for an article that appeared in the newspaper. His wife won second prize for "best cherry pie baked by a woman." Guess who taught him to make cherry pies? He was born March 13, 1935, in Pontiac, Michigan. He married his wife June 4, 1954. Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Mrs. Deborah Garrison and Mrs. Laura Manville; grandsons, Glenn and Christopher Noffsinger and Michael Garrison; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Addie, Luke, Stella, and Kian Noffsinger. He was a graduate of The Lutheran Theological Seminary of Columbus, Ohio, and ordained June 13, 1969, and transferred ordination to Assembly of God Church on May 11, 1988. Donald pastored at Trinity Lutheran Church, Frankfort, MI, Light of Light Christian Fellowship, Adrian, MI and Cornerstone Assembly of God, Beulah, MI. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20th, with a visitation one hour prior, at Fresh Wind Christian Community, 18201 Honor Hwy, Interlochen, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 526, Benzonia, MI, New Covenant Christian Academy, or Hospice of Michigan.

Richard 'Rick' Townsend

BENZONIA-Richard "Rick" Townsend, 65, passed away at his home on July 15, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1953, to his parents, Richard and Gail Townsend.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Townsend. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Townsend, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his mother, Gail Townsend, of Benzonia; a brother, Russ Townsend, of Benzonia; his sister, Linda (Dave) Hill, of Beulah; and his niece and nephew, Meredith and Adam Brookshear, of Benzonia. Cremation has taken place at Jowett Family Funeral Home. Services haven't been scheduled at this time.