Mary Jane Franklin rejoined her loving husband Stanley on June 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Mary Jane and her twin sister, Margaret, were born on April 8, 1930, to Lawrence and Beryl Abbott, in Manistee, MI. She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Paul, in 1985; brothers, Lawrence and Richard Abbott; brother-in-law, John Bilsky; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Doris Abbott. Surviving are her daughter, Margaret "Peg" Beryl Franklin, of Grand Rapids; son, Timothy Paul (Margaret) Franklin, of Kalamazoo; granddaughter, Abigail (Joseph) Franklin-Bly, of Kalamazoo; and her twin sister, Margaret Haynes Bilsky, of Grand Rapids. After graduating from Frankfort High School, Mary Jane attended Central Michigan University, and graduated with a bachelor degree, then went on to get her masters degree from Western Michigan University. Mary Jane was a teacher for Grand Rapids Public Schools, then moved to Wyoming Public Schools. She was very active with the Wyoming Education Association. Mary Jane loved traveling in her motor home, and took several cruises and trips to Europe. She spent her winters in Nokomis FL. Mary Jane was a longtime active member of Park Congregational Church, serving in many capacities as well as the choir. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 4291 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Michigan Chapter.