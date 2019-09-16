EMPIRE-Mary Taghon, 79, died September 10, 2019. Born April 8, 1940, in Honor, the daughter of George and Ruby Beechraft.

Mom loved to be with her children and grandchildren, including many of her adopted grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Mike Taghon; children, Wayne (Linda) Taghon, Patty (Bernie) Pleva, Angie (Tom) Pachniak, Dennis (Elaine) Taghon, Bart (Sue) Taghon, and Shannon Schultz; best friend, Amanda Wolfe; seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Marr, Lucy Wright and Sydney Beechraft.

Funeral Mass and burial was Monday, Sept 16, St. Phillip Neri Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to the St. Phillip Neri Youth Minister. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.