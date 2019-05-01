Maxine Lee Bates

HONOR -- Maxine Lee Bates, 84, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.

She was born April 7, 1935, in Beulah, the daughter of Tony "Fred" and Winifred (Nostrandt) Bates.

Maxine worked as a nurse for many years. She enjoyed watching birds, and she loved babies, especially her grandchildren. Maxine never met a stranger, and everyone was always welcome in her home. Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Maxine is survived by her children, Billy (Tina Cooper) Drew, of Honor, Jim Drew, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Lori (Rick) Patrilla, of Okatie, South Carolina, Brenda (Larry) St. Croix, of Clarkston, and Raymond Drew, of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Dodie, Bailee, Erin, Carol Ann, Tianna, Randi Marie, James, Cody, Michael, Drew, Nick, Natlie, and Denzel; her many perfect great-grandchildren; her siblings, Pauline (Bruce) Rosa, of Lake Ann, Bonnie (the late Rollis) Hyde, of Flint, Carolyn (Rich) Lung, of Honor, Susie (Bob) Rountree, of Interlochen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Donna, Darlene and Bobby Bates.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Platte River Association, 12990 Honor Highway, Honor, MI 49640.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Elizabeth Blacklock

ALMA -- Ruth Elizabeth Blacklock, 93, formerly of Benzonia, passed away Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, in Alma, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Frank Monroe.

She was born May 29, 1925, in Benzonia, to Auberon and Bertha (Lipp) Herbert.

Ruth graduated from Benzonia High School in 1943. On June 29, 1950, in Benzonia, Ruth married Robert Bruce Blacklock.

Ruth worked as a telephone operator with Michigan Bell during World War II, leaving in 1952 to care for her growing family. She later returned to the work force employed by Presscraft Papers, Benzie County Probate Court, Mitchell-Bentley Corporation, and finally, Ben Franklin/Shop-N-Save, from which she retired in 2005 at age 80.

Ruth was a hard worker, but also enjoyed organic gardening, preserving food, sewing, knitting, bowling, baking for family and friends, reading, and attending family sporting and musical events.

Ruth lived her whole life in Benzonia until December of 2012, when, due to failing health, she moved to her daughter's home in Alma.

Ruth is survived by her four children, Laura (Mark) Pfannschmidt, of Derwood, Maryland, Rosemary (Robert) Nevius, of Lansing, Barbara (Frank) Monroe, of Alma, and Frederick (Patricia) Blacklock, of Winona, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Susan (Gary) Bogart, of Bradenton, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband (1958); her grandsons, Joseph Monroe (1989) and Thomas Blacklock (2014); her brothers, Guy and Paul Herbert; her sister, Ada Herbert Shively; and her half sister, Mildred Herbert Gettys.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Charles I. Monroe, grandson, officiating. Interment took place in the Benzonia Township Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN), the Benzie County Animal Welfare League, or to Gideons International. The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice Kay Brown

FRANKFORT -- Janice Kay Brown, 76, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Frankfort.

Jan was born Sept 7, 1942, in Frankfort, to parents Ida (Gunderson) Mix and RC VanBrocklin.

Jan was a spunky, sassy little lady, who loved her home and family. She was so proud of her green house and the colorful rhododendron bushes surrounding it. Every year, she hung the most beautiful flowering baskets, that she'd enjoy while rocking on her front porch glider waving to passerby's. Some of Jan's fondest memories include spending time with her sisters and mother at the casino, breakfast at A&W and taking her great-grandchildren to the parade and carnival during the Fourth of July.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Sondra (Brian) Halliday; sisters, Zelda Hodge and Joan (Tim) Thomas; brother Hank (Claudia) VanBrocklin, Aunt Sarah (Mick) McKinley; grandchildren, Amanda (Edward) Cheladyn, Erin Vandermark, Jennifer (Mike) Weber, Allen (Kayla) Harig, Kayla (Doug) Holmes, Mandy (Eugene) Edinger and Faith (Kenny) Edinger; and great-grandchildren Rykker, Silas, Mason, Graycen, Brody, Mack, Hazel, MaKenna, Laya, Brayden, and Lemon. She also leaves behind many nieces, and nephews, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; sister, Zora Pelky; brothers, Bob and Ladon VanBrocklin; brother-in-law, John Hodge; son, Donald Edinger; and grandson, DJ Edinger.

Jan will forever be remembered by her loved ones for her birthday songs, her delicious macaroni salad, her goodnight phone calls, her generosity and selflessness, and most of all, her ability to make everyone feel loved. She was the best listener and always made others feel cared for and appreciated even the littlest ones, who adored her. Although Jan will be sorely missed, her legacy survivors in the lives of those who loved her.

Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend an invitation for a luncheon in Jan's honor in the church fellowship hall directly following the service.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Frank E. Coddens

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Frank E. Coddens of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 14, 2019.

A Vietnam War memorial dedication in Frank's memory will be held at a later date in Benzonia, Michigan.

Donald D. Edinger Jr.

FRANKFORT -- Donald D. Edinger Jr., known as "Donny Boy" to many, unexpectedly passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

Donnie was a Frankfort native, where he spent most of his life. He also had a strong love for Alaska, where he lost his first wife, Kim.

Donnie spent most of his years laying brick and pouring concrete. It was the "Edinger way". He loved spending time with his children and watching his grandchildren grow; definitely one of his biggest accomplishments, he would say. You would often find Donnie at the Frankfort Eagles after working getting a few beers and discussing his next work project.

Donnie was a hardworking man who was proud of the work he and his sons accomplished. Donnie always put his children first. Donnie opened up his door to many of his kid's friends during hard times in their life; he loved many as his own.

He was an ear when you needed to vent. He always had advice, and sometimes it was advice you didn't like, but it was always given with love. He was an avid animal lover, taking in whatever animal needed a home. He enjoyed spending time at home with his cats, Ziggy, Scarlet, Tuffy and Baby.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Mike) Weber, Allen (Kayla) Harig, Kayla (Doug) Holmes, Mandy (Eugene) Edinger, Faith (Kenny) Edinger; his sisters, Sondra (Brian) Halliday, Esther Edinger and Vicki Edinger; grandchildren, Ethan, Cole, Rykker, Graycen, Brody, Makenna, Laya, Braylen; and his grandpup, Steel; ex-wife, Marilyn Knechtges, who also helped care for him these past few years.

His father, Donald Edinger Sr; son, DJ; and many uncles preceded Donnie in death. He and his mother had a very special bond, and she met him about an hour after his passing so they could be together eternally.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., and a luncheon to follow at the Frankfort Eagles.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Beverly Jean Matthews

BENZONIA -- Beverly Jean Matthews, 94, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Cremation has taken place at the Benzie Area Crematory, in Beulah, and no services will be held at this time.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Marie Tiff

BENZONIA -- Alice Marie Tiff, 93, formerly of Muskegon, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Cremation has taken place, and private interment will take place in the Joyfield Township Cemetery, in Benzonia.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.