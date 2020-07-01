Michael Scott Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TRAVERSE CITY 1 Michael Scott Moore, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 58.

Mike was born at Munson Hospital, on Feb. 18, 1962, to his parents, Cecil and Myrtle Moore. On Aug. 27, 1983, Mike married Brenda Nye, with whom he had three children, Justin, Sara, and Alicia. Mike spent his career working in metal fabrication and owned a Structural Steel Fabrication business.

Mike was a Master Gardener. He had a passion for growing vegetables, cooking, baking and canning, and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a talented artist and specialized in pen and ink drawings. He knew every species of tree, bird and plant, and liked to spend time in the woods searching for morels.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. Moore; brothers, Steven B. Moore and Darin A. Moore.

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle M. Moore; brother, Brian W. Moore (Liz); children, Justin D. Moore (Eliza), of Traverse City, Sara K. Slate (Rob), of Cedar, Alicia L. Neiger (Nick), of Benzonia, Christopher J. Moore of Austin; and grandchildren, Mia, Everett, Nathan, Palmer, and baby Neiger, expected in November.

 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved