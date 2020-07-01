TRAVERSE CITY 1 Michael Scott Moore, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 58.

Mike was born at Munson Hospital, on Feb. 18, 1962, to his parents, Cecil and Myrtle Moore. On Aug. 27, 1983, Mike married Brenda Nye, with whom he had three children, Justin, Sara, and Alicia. Mike spent his career working in metal fabrication and owned a Structural Steel Fabrication business.

Mike was a Master Gardener. He had a passion for growing vegetables, cooking, baking and canning, and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a talented artist and specialized in pen and ink drawings. He knew every species of tree, bird and plant, and liked to spend time in the woods searching for morels.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. Moore; brothers, Steven B. Moore and Darin A. Moore.

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle M. Moore; brother, Brian W. Moore (Liz); children, Justin D. Moore (Eliza), of Traverse City, Sara K. Slate (Rob), of Cedar, Alicia L. Neiger (Nick), of Benzonia, Christopher J. Moore of Austin; and grandchildren, Mia, Everett, Nathan, Palmer, and baby Neiger, expected in November.