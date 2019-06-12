Michelle Nicole Master, commonly known as Em, died May 24, 2019, at the Hospice House in Traverse City, Michigan. She was born April 16, 1978, daughter of LuAnn Elwell, David Master (deceased), Michael Elwell, and granddaughter of Marlene Elwell. She was born in Royal Oak, MI where she graduated from Detroit Country Day School, followed by Georgetown University, with a bachelor's degree in marketing and international business, and a minor in French. She then lived, learned, struggled, and thrived in New York City for 10 years where her passions for healthy living, eating, healing, creating raw desserts, dancing, writing, and self-awareness were ignited. She ultimately resided in Los Angeles where she felt truly connected to the potential of living her life fully and passionately. Although she worked as a private raw food chef, her goal was to inspire others through truth, love, courage, knowledge, grace, and determination toward the pursuit of one's passions. After being misdiagnosed, she was ultimately diagnosed with Stage III Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2015. She continued to live life on her terms and treat her body according to her beliefs. Em moved to Frankfort in May of 2018 to be with her mother and remaining family. Although the challenges were difficult and painful, she remained fearless, determined, passionate, present, and authentic. She was and will always be our stiletto warrior of strength, vulnerability, and beauty. Em will be dearly missed for her positive energy. If you could capture the glow of the sun and the mystery of the moon, you would find Michelle.

Michelle is survived by her family members: Kris and Ed Burke, Bob and Barb Berndt, Lisa and Michael Cheney, John Berndt, Todd and Deb Duncan, Kathi and Joe Johnson, Dave and Sue Elwell, Andy and Jan Blinder, Charlie Master; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

Michelle is proceeded in death by her father, David J. Masters; and her aunt, Sheryl Duncan.

A private celebration of Michelle will take place this summer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to METAVIVOR.org (for advanced MBC support) or Animal Welfare League of Benzie County.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Frankfort & Benzonia.