Nancy Kay (Huck) Boylan Veldkamp, age 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born February 11, 1939, in Frankfort, MI, to the late Ross and Irma Huck. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1957. She later graduated from Central Michigan University, with a teaching degree, majoring in journalism and speech and a minor in history. Upon graduation, Nancy moved to Grand Rapids, which lead to a 40-year career (1961-2001) as a teacher at Grandville High School. Nancy was also involved in many extra-curricular activities and served on numerous committees, as well as co-chairing the North Central Accreditation Committee.

Nancy enjoyed knitting, scrapbooking, traveling, camping, fishing, and reading. She had a love for animals, especially her dogs. She also had a passion for photography, specifically capturing landscapes, animals, and waves. Nancy was an avid writer of short stories and poetry. She contributed to the Benzie County Record Patriot, church publications, and school and personal publications. She loved Frankfort and spent many summers in her trailer camping at the Betsie River Campsite.

She will be missed by her nephews, Alan (Jan) Madsen, Russ (Kelly) Madsen, Tommy Willey, Tony Willey, Robie Willey, Jerry Willey; her niece, Mary Lou Willey Nichols; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Willey; her cousins, Mark (Barb) Case, Paul Case, Jim (Mary) Quine; special friends, Dawn Swaney and Nancy Barnes Heidrich; her cat companion, Omar; many great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Nancy will be laid to rest in Frankfort, Michigan, at a graveside service summer of 2021. In memory of Nancy and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grandville Education Foundation, 3843 Prairie Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418 or at www.grandvilleeducationfoundation.org. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.