Nancy McKay, Interlochen, 64, died August 21, 2019.

She was born April 25, 1955, in Cheboygan, MI, the daughter of the late Mary Esther and Donald Patrick Vieau.

As Nancy's garden blooms in color; and while the bees and the birds happily dip to sweets, we see how much this lovely woman still does for the planet, even when she's not on it.

Nancy was a strong woman. She could take most anything and make beauty from it. Nancy loved outdoorsy things, cooking, yard-sale adventuring, reading, dancing and laughing. She's spent her last few months aggressively chopping trees, building decks, and making her home the ultimate place for gathering. All she ever wanted was her family in one place at the same time. She finally got this; and we will continue to live out her wishes with her gone. We can only be better people every day for Nancy; who was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many.

It's going to be impossible not to miss her every day; and we all know she'd tell us to carry on without her. We're grateful to have had Nancy in our lives; and we're better for it. We get to live on with Nancy's imprint on our hearts, and celebrate her in our own way for the days to come. Rest sweetly, Nancy. You were loved more than you will ever know.

She is survived by her husband, Rick McClintock; siblings, Henry Vieau and Patty Trahan; children, Tim McKay, Nicole McKay, Tricia Finfrock Felski, and Matthew Felski, stepchildren, Lindsey McClintock, Jamie McClintock; grandchildren, Leif Scramlin, Donovan Libercajt, Owen Thomas, Audrey Finfrock, Luna Finfrock, Ave Felski, and Ella McClintock; and her trusty canine companion, Molly.

Per Nancy's wishes there will be no service. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.