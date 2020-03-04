The heavens are alive with magical music, Nancy Pierce Kasperzak has joined their orchestra. Nancy, born to Frank Reynolds Pierce and Christine Smith Pierce, on October 3,1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., died in Frankfort, MI on Friday, February 21, 2020. Nancy and her older brother, Frank, Jr., were raised in Dayton, OH and Birmingham, MI.

Having an aptitude for and a love of music, Nancy began playing early in life. When she picked up her first flute, she found her passion. One of the schools she attended was Miami of Ohio in what is now their College of Fine Arts.

Nancy met Ronald M. Kasperzak and they were married in 1953. Nancy and Ron had four children, Michael, Joel, Dean and Christine, and they ultimately settled in Eagle Point Colony, Rossford, Ohio on the Maumee River. Nancy was the mother who friends wanted to be around. Of course, music was always being played from state of the art systems, there were even speakers in the trees. When Nancy felt the urge, the kids were loaded into the car for cross country camping trips. There was rarely a dull moment.

After Nancy and Ron's divorce, she returned to Birmingham, MI and Nancy's new life began. She spread her wings and moved to NYC for several years. During that time, she traveled the world making life-long friends. One of her favorite places to live was Italy and she returned from there with many architectural ideas to try out. She eventually returned to Frankfort and Crystal Lake, where she owned property and had spent many summers with her children. Winters were spent in western N. Carolina, where she could further pursue her other passion, anything to do with horses. She had already taught her children how to ride, even bareback, on the beaches of Lake Michigan, and she participated annually in the Michigan Shore to Shore ride. She was an avid buggy driver and was extremely skilled at trailing a three horse trailer behind her RV.

After several years of "snowbirding," Nancy permanently settled and found her home in Benzie County with, at one time, a home on Crystal Lake, a horse farm in Honor and Crystal Ridge. This is where she became a true local legend; the lady in the hat!

Over the last three plus decades, Nancy was involved in many organizations and causes, including The LWV, Encore, Lake Township Planning Commission, the Singing Sisters, CCC (The Un Church), she was a "Water Warriors," Benzie Democratic Party, Benzie Area History Project, Benzie Community Band, the NMC Band, Benzie Community Chorus, the Foundation for the Performing Arts and, very proudly, the Benzonia Area Symphony Orchestra, where she was a member playing flute and piccolo through this last season in her 91st year of life.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank; daughters-in-law, Becky Kasperzak and Barb Clark; and, by less than a week, her partner, Dr. Susan Breuer.

She is lovingly survived by her children, Mike, Mountain View, CA; Joel (Laura), Alpharetta, GA; Dean (Patrice Spitzer), Perrysburg, OH; Christine, Holiday, FL; grandchildren, Keelin, Matthew, Clare, Hannah (Steve Jacobs), Maude (Zachary Wimberly); great-grandchildren, Griffin Kasperzak and Bruce Jacobs).

Nancy's family would like to thank her end of life Heartland Hospice Care nurses and the nursing staff of The Maples.

Nancy's love of life, sense of style, sense of humor, bright blue eyes and the love she had for her many, many friends will be celebrated later this Spring. In Nancy's memory, please consider contributions to The Benzonia Area Symphony Orchestra, FLOW (For the Love of Water) or the . Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.