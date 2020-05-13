FRANKFORT-Naureen Catherine Ruoff, 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort. She was born May 21, 1931, in Berkley, the daughter of Conrad and Cecille (Klaes) Ruoff.Naureen grew up in Berkley and worked at Chrysler on the assembly line, and at John R. Lumber, until moving to Interlochen in 1964. It was then that she began employment with Ace Hardware, working in the Builders Hardware Department for 28 years, until retiring in 1992. She gained many friends while working at Ace, and earned herself the nickname, "mama" by everyone who knew her.Naureen was a natural animal lover who loved spending time with her horse and the many four-legged dog companions she had throughout her life. She loved going for rides in the car and used that opportunity to soak up all nature had to offer. Music was her passion, and she loved to listen, sing, and dance.She enjoyed the company of others and used that time to make those around her laugh by telling her usual jokes. She loved to cook and was always so creative in the meals she would prepare. Her loving nature made it easy for her to make lasting friendships. Her free spirit and young, rebellious nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by everyone she knew.She will be deeply missed by: her grandsons, Michael (Chrystal Strandell) Lindsey, and Israel (Ashley) Ruoff; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lincoln, and Liam; three sisters, Maris Kramer, Karen Kopchick, and Virian Cavanaugh; and many extended family members and friends.Naureen was preceded in death by: her daughter, Catherine Ruoff; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Billy; her brothers, James Ruoff, Gerald Ruoff, Conrad Ruoff, and Norman Ruoff; her sisters, Rosemary Ruoff and Ruth Ruoff; and her parents.A private service has been planned and interment will take place at Inland Township Cemetery.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.



