FRANKFORT-Nicole Kayann (Stephenson) Rose, 39,passed away unexpectedly, Saturday May 2, 2020. Nikki was born in Frankfort, MI, on July 6th 1980, the daughter of Dawne and the late, Robert Lewis Stephenson. As a child Nikki enjoyed spending time outdoors, picking on her siblings, listening to Michael Jackson or the Beatles, camping with the Edingers or going on any adventure. Nikki's greatest accomplishment was her son, Zachriah, and graduating from NMC, with a Nursing Degree. She was a loving caring nurse who made her patients smile. Later Nikki continued her education and received a degree in Dental Assistant. Nikki's biggest supporter and best friend was her mother. Throughout Nikki's life she loved to spend time with her Grandma Stephenson, have long chats with her sister, Kimmy, and cheer her brother on in the ring. Nikki continued to be adventurous, traveling the country with her wife, Nikki Lynn, and son. Recently she enjoyed her adventures with Robert Cooney. Many remember Nikki for her goofy sense of humor, contagious smile, and always being there when someone needed to talk. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend. Survived by her wife, Nikki Lynn Rose; her Mother, Dawne (Mike) LaFleur; son, Zachriah (Emma) Austin; grandmother, Maryanne Stephenson; sister, Kimmy (Robby) Stephenson; brother, Josh (Erika) Stephenson; sister, Rachelle Stephenson; brother, Chris Stephenson; sister, Destiny LaFleur; brother, Travis LaFleur; sister, Nichole (Larry) Beatty; nephews and nieces, Keygan (Britney), Austin, Cadence, Kaylynn, Tessa, Maddy, Hazel, Mason, Eli, Keaton, Cadence, and Declan; great-niece, Shelby Ann; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m., Saturday May 30th, 2020, at 1149 Railroad Trail, Beulah, MI. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



