Norene J. Kemp
1932 - 2020
Norene J. Kemp, 88, died April 14, 2020. A memorial service will held be at a later date.She was born January 19, 1932, near Lyons, Colorado, to William N. Hutchinson and Edna C. (Leeth) Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter J. Kemp, a son, Michael Kemp and three grandchildren, Michael, Laura, and Ryan Kemp.She is survived by a son, James Kemp, Gladwin; and two daughters, Cherrie Benchley (husband Kenneth), also of Gladwin; and daughter, Julie Elliott (husband, Kent), Frankfort; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A long-time resident of Gladwin County, Norene and Walter were proprietors of the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Beaverton, and later Norene was the proprietor of the Yarn Shoppe, in Gladwin. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her honor to the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 Grout St., Gladwin, or Heartland Hospice, 4020 Cooper View Ste 113, Traverse City, 49684. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home. 

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
April 23, 2020
My mother and I were very sorry to learn of Noreen's passing. She was a very cute, creative and energetic lady! I appreciated her teaching me how to crochet when I wanted to copy a hat I had and also helping with a baby bunting! Plus she taught me how to change hands in knitting to become a faster knitter! I know she will be missed by many. God's peace to the whole family during this time of grieving. Priscilla Hubbs Szerdi and Dorothy Hubbs
Priscilla Hubbs Szerdi
April 22, 2020
Trevor Benchley
April 22, 2020
Sherrie, so sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a sweet lady, and I learned so much from her in the store. She will be greatly missed.
Lori Robb, LifeSMILES Dentistry
