Norene J. Kemp, 88, died April 14, 2020. A memorial service will held be at a later date.She was born January 19, 1932, near Lyons, Colorado, to William N. Hutchinson and Edna C. (Leeth) Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter J. Kemp, a son, Michael Kemp and three grandchildren, Michael, Laura, and Ryan Kemp.She is survived by a son, James Kemp, Gladwin; and two daughters, Cherrie Benchley (husband Kenneth), also of Gladwin; and daughter, Julie Elliott (husband, Kent), Frankfort; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A long-time resident of Gladwin County, Norene and Walter were proprietors of the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Beaverton, and later Norene was the proprietor of the Yarn Shoppe, in Gladwin. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her honor to the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 Grout St., Gladwin, or Heartland Hospice, 4020 Cooper View Ste 113, Traverse City, 49684. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



