HONOR-Norman B. Nelson, died October 29, 2019, in Traverse City, MI, at the age of 93. Loving husband of Lois (2016), dearest father of Dawn Strich, of Alpena, Sandi Harms, of Romeo, Norman J. Nelson (1992) and Chris (Joli) Nelson, of Ortonville.

Grandfather to six, and great-grandfather to five.

Norm retired from Michigan Bell after 35 years of service. He was also WWII veteran, serving a year in the Army, then another in the Air Force; he made it to Europe as the war was winding down. He and Lois moved to Honor, Mi and enjoyed living on the Platte River, where he liked sitting on the porch talking to the neighbors and fishing. He was a fishing mentor to many, first on the Betsie River, then later the Platte. This man loved to fish! But only in the river! No lakes. He was also a dog lover, always having a furry friend along, and most were labs.

He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. He didn't have a mean bone in his body, and he was always thankful, something we should all strive to be.

A special thank you to the staff on the "Aspen" wing at the Pavilions. You're care and attention to both of our parents over the years is greatly appreciated; you are angles on earth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pavilions, Hospice or Leader Dogs for the Blind.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Anne C Hebert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.