COPEMISH -- Patricia Ann Vanderley, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Sunday May, 10, 2020, at the age of 71.Patricia was born in Copemish on March 21, 1949, to the late Harvey and Opal Moore.Patricia loved spending time with her husband of 51 years, family and especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generous, kind and loving spirit. While traveling for work she enjoyed making friends, no-one was a stranger. Her hobbies included crocheting, flowers and listening to a great book.She is survived by her husband, William Vanderley; sisters, Tracy Moore and Lucille Chicky; children, Toni (Jamie) Oswalt, Kathleen (Brian) Killingbeck and William (Alicia) Vanderley; grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn and Courtney Killingbeck, Claire, Gwen, Morgan and Zachary Oswalt, Kiara (Cullen), Finnegan, Evelyn and Patricia Vanderley.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Opal Moore; sister, Donna Jean; brothers, Harvey, Emmet, Albert, Richard and Jim.A memorial service will be set for a future date to be announced.Contributions can be made directly to the Cowell Family Cancer Center.



