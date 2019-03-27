Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Weberman.

MESICK-Patricia Anne Weberman, 72 of Mesick, MI, died on March 19, 2019, at her home with her family, after a battle with lung cancer. She was born on December 17, 1946 to Royal and Geraldine Polhamus in Detroit, Michigan.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Joel Weberman; her son, Patrick Marody and daughter-in-law, Lisa Marody; her son, Brian Marody and daughter-in-law, Dominque Marody; her daughter, Michelle Siev, and son-in-law, Chhay Siev; and eight grandchildren: Cooper, Asia, McKenna, Genevieve, Easton, Jack, Jessa, and Gibson. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Douglass; brother, Joel Polhamus, and her sister in-law, Julia Polhamus. Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Polhamus and Royal Polhamus.

Patricia grew up in Allen Park, MI and then lived in Taylor, MI for several years, where she raised her family and began her massage therapy business. Patricia was a certified massage therapist, a Reiki Master, a certified hypnotherapist, and a Minister in the Universal Life Church. In 1995, Patricia and Joel moved to Honor, MI so she could fulfill her life-long dream of living near Lake Michigan and owning horses. In 2009, Patricia and Joel moved to Mesick, MI.

Those desiring to make a contribution may consider Munson Home Hospice or the Father Fred Foundation in memory of Patricia.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.