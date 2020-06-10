Patricia Irene Wilhelm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Irene "Patsy" Wilhelm, 83, died on May 24, 2020.

Patsy was born on March 13, 1937, the only child of Emil F. and Margaret I. (Chesebrough) Mertz.

Patsy grew up on the east side of Indianapolis, in the Little Flower neighborhood, and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. While working as a tap and ballet dance instructor and attending Marian College, she met and married James Wilhelm and had seven children.

Patsy was introduced to northern Michigan by her longtime friend, Libby Patrick, which resulted in her spending many summers on Crystal Lake in Beulah, Michigan, with her children and grandchildren, as well as becoming the owner/operator of Yankee Clipper Trading Company in Frankfort, Michigan for 23 years.

Patsy loved spending time and having fun with her family and close friends. She was a consummate cook and hostess, spending hours upon hours preparing for family gatherings to make them special. She also loved music, dancing, traveling and celebrating her Irish heritage.

Patsy was a longtime member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. Luke Parish in Indianapolis, St. Ann's Parish in Frankfort, Michigan, and Conner Prairie Living History Museum. She was a loving person with a strong Catholic faith that guided and helped her throughout her life while setting an example for all those she loved.

Survivors include her husband, James Wilhelm; daughters, Susanna McVey (Kathy Birmingham), Michele Brown (Kevin), Maureen TerBeek (Allen), Margaret Wheatley (Jack); sons, Matthew Wilhelm, Michael Wilhelm (Jacqueline), John Wilhelm (Carrie); grandchildren, Sheila Boekweit (Martin), Paul McVey, Sean, Caroline, Matthew and Patrick Brown, Jackson Wheatley, Nathaniel, Andrew, Leo, Audrey, Maxwell and Liam Wilhelm; and great-granddaughters, Cecilia, Alice and Lily Boekweit.

A Memorial Mass for family and friends will take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 26, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church; 7575 Holliday Dr E; Indianapolis. Face masks are required.

Donations can be made in Patsy's memory to the Carmelite Monastery at www.carmeloftraversecity.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
01:30 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Greiner
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved