Patricia Irene "Patsy" Wilhelm, 83, died on May 24, 2020.

Patsy was born on March 13, 1937, the only child of Emil F. and Margaret I. (Chesebrough) Mertz.

Patsy grew up on the east side of Indianapolis, in the Little Flower neighborhood, and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. While working as a tap and ballet dance instructor and attending Marian College, she met and married James Wilhelm and had seven children.

Patsy was introduced to northern Michigan by her longtime friend, Libby Patrick, which resulted in her spending many summers on Crystal Lake in Beulah, Michigan, with her children and grandchildren, as well as becoming the owner/operator of Yankee Clipper Trading Company in Frankfort, Michigan for 23 years.

Patsy loved spending time and having fun with her family and close friends. She was a consummate cook and hostess, spending hours upon hours preparing for family gatherings to make them special. She also loved music, dancing, traveling and celebrating her Irish heritage.

Patsy was a longtime member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. Luke Parish in Indianapolis, St. Ann's Parish in Frankfort, Michigan, and Conner Prairie Living History Museum. She was a loving person with a strong Catholic faith that guided and helped her throughout her life while setting an example for all those she loved.

Survivors include her husband, James Wilhelm; daughters, Susanna McVey (Kathy Birmingham), Michele Brown (Kevin), Maureen TerBeek (Allen), Margaret Wheatley (Jack); sons, Matthew Wilhelm, Michael Wilhelm (Jacqueline), John Wilhelm (Carrie); grandchildren, Sheila Boekweit (Martin), Paul McVey, Sean, Caroline, Matthew and Patrick Brown, Jackson Wheatley, Nathaniel, Andrew, Leo, Audrey, Maxwell and Liam Wilhelm; and great-granddaughters, Cecilia, Alice and Lily Boekweit.

A Memorial Mass for family and friends will take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 26, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church; 7575 Holliday Dr E; Indianapolis. Face masks are required.

Donations can be made in Patsy's memory to the Carmelite Monastery at www.carmeloftraversecity.org.