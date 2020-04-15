Patricia "Patty" Robinson passed unexpectedly at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She will be missed more than we can even begin to express in words or actions.

Patty was known most for her love of her family, and for her love for being at home enjoying the pond, the garden and the animals. The pond was her happy place to spend time with their dogs, her husband, or her daughter, or to just relax, swim, enjoy listening to nature, or her music. Patty loved to cook, bake, kayak, cross country ski and so much more.

Patty worked at different jobs throughout her life, but the one her daughter would say she loved the most was working at Crystal Gardens, in Frankfort. She worked there for more than 20 years. She was set to retire from The Maples Medical Care Facility on April 1, 2020. However, she was admitted to the hospital before that was able to officially happen.

Patty was born in Hume, New York, to Olson, Lila, and Peggy Clark. She met her husband, Lynden, in Hastings, in their junior year of high school. They were married in 1970. They would have been married 50 years on Aug. 22, 2020. They had many dogs through the years, most German Shepherds, except for her beloved mutt who was a husky-poo. They finally decided to have a human child in 1989.

Patty is survived by her husband, Lynden; daughter, Julia (Patrick) Sniff; and beloved pets, Brian, Lucy, Mac and Luke. She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy (Ken) Clark, Sue (Dave) Basnight and Sandi (Griff) Vitalone; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lois (Randy) Frantz, Ron (Patti) Robinson and Gordy (Merry) Robinson; many nieces and nephew, Stephanie Vitalone, Kacie (Stephen) Smith, Sarah Frantz, Nicole (Tom) Ellis, Casey (Mitch) Edmondson, Kelley Robinson, Sadie (Zach) Penn, Cale (Jacqueline) Robinson; along with multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Olson and Lila (Durling) Clark; her in-laws, Grant and Carolyn Robinson; as well as multiple aunts and uncles.

Due to the current health crisis, there will not be a memorial service at this time. There may be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.