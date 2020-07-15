1/1
Patrick Andrew Smith
ARCADIA -- Patrick Andrew Smith, 44, passed away on June 24, 2020, at his home.

Andy was born in Valdez, Alaska, on April 16, 1976, to his parents Patrick and Diana Smith.

Andy was a spectacular chef, craftsman, loving grandfather and outdoorsman, who loved to share his knowledge and time with anyone who wanted to learn. He was a gifted athlete from the time he was a toddler, to a senior in high school football, track and field, and wrestling. Andy was a fiercely protective dad to his three daughters. His goofy grin never failed to light up a room. His goal in life, more than anything else, was to share the gospel with others so they could have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Andy is survived by his father, Patrick Smith; mother, Diana Smith; "bonus mom," Lorraine Smith; sister, Tami Smith; "bonus brother," Bryan Hamilton; "bonus sister," Jennifer Symons; daughters, Hannah (John) Spaulding, Alexis (Christian) Inman and Kristen (Cam) Tharp; grandsons, Easton Inman and Beau Spaulding; and granddaughter, Taytum Inman.

A visitation was held at 10 a.m. on  Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Eden Bible Church. A funeral service was held the same day, an hour later at 11 a.m.,  with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Burial will be in Blaine Township Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Teen Challenge USA by going to their website (www.teenchallengeusa.org).

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

 



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 15, 2020.
