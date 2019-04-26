Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty Fay Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patty Fay Palmer took the hand of an Angel Saturday, April 20, 2019, one month short of her 91st birthday. Born in Flint, she enjoyed the last nine years in Frankfort.



Patty grew up an only child, cherishing both her mother and father, often recalling many tender moments and family stories. Her mother was her best friend and confidant, and her father always took her along on trips to the hardware store and barber shop.



Patty retired from Flint Public School System where she served as Secretary to Principal Richard, and also as Asst Librarian. She was an avid reader her entire life, and instilled that passion in both daughters.



Anyone who encountered Patty, recognized her cheerful, positive attitude; always thinking of others. She was the first with a homemade casserole to a neighbor, or a "Goodie Bag" of treats to those in the hospital.



She was very active in both daughters upbringing; teaching them the 'old fashion' ways: Mind your manners, say Please and Thank You, always have a dime in your mitten or sock, always have on fresh undies, act like a Lady. She was Den Mother for their Girl Scout troop, supported them in music lessons and competitions, told them 'you can do anything you want' and encouraged them to follow their dreams.



Patty recently established an Arts/Scholastic Scholarship, at Carman High School, Flint, Michigan, to honor the school and teachers who mentored both daughters and help other young Carman High students. That Scholarship will live on as part of her legacy.



Patty had a thing for feathers; believing they were from an Angel who came in times of trouble to let you know you were not alone. The day before Patty passed, a dear friend watched in awe as one white feather drifted gently past her window of her room at Paul Oliver. We believe it was Her Angel, checking to see if she was ready.



Patty spent the last nine years of her life next to her love, Ward Van Houten. They lived, loved and laughed together, often holding hands, and showering each other with affection. They taught us love has no limits or age. Patty will leave a hole in many peoples hearts, but her memory will live on with all those she touched.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Howard Widenor; and husband, Robert Dean Palmer.



Patty leaves behind her two daughters, Vicki Fay Miller [John], of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Kristi Mae Major, Hale Michigan.; her dear partner, Ward Van Houten; many cousins and dear friends.



Daughters Vicki and Kristi wish to thank Christy Van Houten- Drigget, for the tender care and affection she bestowed on their mother. Like 'another sister' , no words could ever describe, nor money repay her kindness. They also wish to thank the staff of Paul Oliver for their unwavering devotion and tender care given to Patty during her last days.



Patty's ashes will be interred at Flint Memorial Park, Mt Morris, Michigan, next to her mother and father.



