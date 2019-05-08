Paula Marie Odette, 66, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, in Frankfort. She was born on February 17, 1953, in Owosso, MI, the daughter to Louis "Hop" and Kathryn Bishop, of Owosso. She attended school at St. Paul, in Owosso.

Paula later met her husband, Ken Odette of Frankfort, and they married on December 15, 1973; soon started their family, and had two beautiful boys, Andy and Bob. They soon decided that the love of family and Northern Michigan was their destination, and in 1981, set their roots to raise their family.

Paula's many jobs as a server, including her first serving job, was in Owosso, at Rohacks Drive (where she met her husband, Ken), The Supper Club, The Brookside Inn in Beulah, The Hofbrau (with her son, Bob), and the Arcadia Bluffs. She loved the places she worked and the people she worked with.

Her beautiful life will always be cherished in the lives of her husband, Ken; her children, Andy (Krista) Odette, of Frankfort; and Bob (Toni) Odette, of Interlochen; her grandchildren, Madi and Matt Odette, of Frankfort; Connor Leaf, Ella and Mia Odette, of Interlochen; mother, Mary Kathryn Bishop; siblings, Sue Bishop (Russ Mix), Barbara (Mark) Case, Frank Quine, Lila (Steve) Green and Jim (Christy) Bishop. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis; and sister, Karen Quine.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses, who took great care of Paula, through this long journey. Also, the family would like to thank Kevin, Loren and Amy from Hospice. They were a wonderful support to Paula and our family at the end of her journey. Born an angelâ€¦

A celebration of Paula's life will be held from 12-4 p.m., on May 19, at the White Owl Town Hall, in Arcadia, MI. We will be providing lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.