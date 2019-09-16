Peter James Burt

Peter James Burt was born on Nov. 20, 1977, in Independence, Missouri, to Anne and Jesse Burt.

He was born with a genetic defect, Stickler syndrome, which wasn't discovered until he lost the sight in his right eye at age 3. After that, care had to be taken to preserve what sight he had left in his left eye.

The other result of his defect was joint problems. His family moved to Frankfort full time, in 1993, where he went from a class of 500 to a class of 28. Peter played in marching band, was on the wrestling team for two years, and was a kicker for the football team his senior year.

He graduated in 1996, and went on to Davenport University, in Grand Rapids. This was when his depression became worse, and he was diagnosed as bipolar, or manic depressive. In 2002, he moved to Boston, and was employed at Harvard University, in human resources. He thrived in the big city, and had public transportation to get around.

A few years later, he met Adrienne d'Entremont. They married in 2007, in her hometown of Blue Hill, Maine. When they became pregnant, she wanted to move from Boston to Maine to be close to her family. Peter then became director of human resources, at Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, in Bar Harbor.

About this time, Peter was diagnosed with an atypical diabetes. Adrienne and Peter welcomed their son, Oliver, in April 2013. Peter was a devoted father to this miracle, who hadn't inherited Peter's genetic defect. Deterioration of his eyesight caused Peter to relinquish his job soon after. Depression was always with him, and not working, didn't help.

A divorce was finalized in 2018.

He continued to care for his son every weekend, and to bring Oliver to Crystal Lake every summer.

Peter's family tried to get him to move back to Michigan, where he would have family support, but he wanted to be wherever Oliver was.

Peter took his own life on Dec. 2, 2018. He is survived by his son, Oliver Burt; his parents, Anne and Jesse (Jay) Burt; his brother, Jason (Jennifer) Burt, of Cadillac; sister, Katherine (James) Ames, of Honor; nephews, Andrew and Nicholas; and niece, Emily, all of Cadillac. Burial, was at Crystal Lake North Cemetery.

A celebration of his life was held for his family and friends in June. Arrangments were by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Frank Coddens

A memorial will be held for Frank Coddens, who passed away April 14, 2019.

The memorial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Park in Benzonia.

Charles Douglas Luther

FRANKFORT -- Charles Douglas "Doug" Luther, 69, died on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City.

Doug was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles and Mildred Luther. He graduated from Valparaiso University in 1972, taught school for two years, and then went on to have a long and successful career in the commercial insurance industry, most recently at Hub International in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He retired in 2006, and in 2010 Doug and his beloved wife, Carol, moved from Jenison, Michigan, to Frankfort.

Doug was originally diagnosed with leukemia in 1999, and underwent a Bone Marrow Transplant in 2005. Despite the success of the transplant, he valiantly battled with additional cancer and serious health issues, over the last 14 years, often with an optimism and good cheer that deed his medical circumstances.

Doug didn't let diagnoses or disease keep him from enjoying all that Northern Michigan has to offer. He loved to golf and played as much as he could. He had a passion for music. In recent years, he had taught himself to play guitar, a pursuit he shared with his only grandson.

Doug was an avid writer of songs and poems, some of which can be found on YouTube, and offer a view into his inspirational journey. Doug had many additional interests and loved discussing faith, justice, politics, lms, technology and many other issues, with friends and family. Throughout their marriage, Doug and Carol, both widowed at a young age, facilitated grief support groups for people who had suffered serious losses. Doug was also very involved in his church, Trinity Lutheran, and had completed training to serve as a Lay Minister. Unfortunately, because of health issues in recent years, he was not able to fully serve in that capacity as he had hoped.

Doug was preceded in death by his rst great love and wife of 12 years, Lanette (Meyer) Luther, who died tragically in a car accident, in 1983. Doug is survived by his second great love and wife of 33 years, Carol (Mahns) Luther; his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Kevin Ryan, of Raleigh, North Carolina; his three grandchildren, who brought him innite joy, Benjamin, Abby, and Kate Ryan, of Raleigh, North Carolina; his dear mother-in-law, Glennis Meyer, of Glendale, Arizona; his sisters, Bonnie (Tom) Kroeger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Joyce (Stephen) Scherer, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; along with many treasured nieces, nephews and three special sisters-in-law and their families.

Doug was a man of strong faith, and his loved ones take comfort in knowing he was not afraid of death and was ready to be with God.

Services were held already at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of owers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a . Arrangements are provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Mary Taghon

EMPIRE -- Mary Taghon, 79, died Sept. 10, 2019.

She was born April 8, 1940, in Honor, the daughter of George and Ruby Beechraft.

Mom loved to be with her children and grandchildren, including many of her adopted grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Mike Taghon; children, Wayne (Linda) Taghon, Patty (Bernie) Pleva, Angie (Tom) Pachniak, Dennis (Elaine) Taghon, Bart (Sue) Taghon, and Shannon Schultz; best friend, Amanda Wolfe; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Marr, Lucy Wright and Sydney Beechraft.

Funeral Mass and burial was Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Phillip Neri Cemetery.

Those desiring may make contributions to the St. Phillip Neri Youth Minister. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.