COPEMISH-Peter Lynn Gaylord, 80, died April 16, 2019. He was born July 2, 1938, the son, to Willard and Carolyn Gaylord.

Peter married Carolyn Nordbeck, on October 17, 1970. He honorably service in the U.S. Coast Guards.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Kevin, Shawn and Rodney Gaylord, Wendy (Aaron) Delisle and Christy (Andrew) Case; brothers, Pat and Tim Gaylord; and sister, Peggy Gilcher.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Gaylord; brother, Larry Gaylord; and his parents, Willard Gaylord and Carolyn and Gordon Cooley.

A graveside service has been held at the Thompsonville Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.