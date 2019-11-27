Phyllis Ruth (Chamberlin) Hutson

July 23, 1933 - November 16, 2019

Phyllis Ruth (Chamberlin) Hutson passed away Saturday, November 16, at the Indiana Masonic Home (Compass Park), Franklin, IN. She was born July 23, 1933, in Detroit, MI, to Howard and Florance (MacLachlan) Chamberlin.

A 1951 graduate of Springfield Township High School, Montgomery County, Erdenheim, PA, she attended Hood College and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1955. She earned a Master's of Divinity from Earlham School of Religion in 1982.

She married Gene Hutson on September 3, 1955, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bloomington, IN. He preceded her in death.

She owned and operated the Language Skills Academy (Richmond, IN). After decades spent tutoring, using the Orton-Gillingham method of educating children and adults struggling with dyslexia, she was awarded the distinguished alumni award from Hood College in 2003. She was the author of "The Essentials of Grammar Instruction" (2006), and a fellow of the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators.

Phyllis was known for her beautiful singing and deep faith. For many years she was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Richmond, IN. She also became active in the House of Prayer Ministries, Lewisville, IN. Later in life, she became a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church, Frankfort, MI, and was most recently a parishioner of Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church, Greenwood, IN. Mary Jane Blankenship, one of the church's visiting ministers, became a close friend in the final years of her life.

She is survived by her six children: Pamela (Gary) Morr, of Adrian, MI.; Jennifer (Tom) D'Andrea, of Raleigh, NC; Michael (Susan) Hutson, of Indianapolis, IN; Victoria (Sergio) Muniz, of San Antonio, TX; Jeffrey (Heather) Hutson, of Indianapolis, IN.; and Amy (Jim) Combes, of Gulf Breeze, FL. In addition, she is survived by fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her sister, Jean Chamberlin, of San Diego, CA.

The family thanks Joy Burianek, pastoral Associate of the church's care ministry, as well as the staff of the Masonic Home, who cared as family for Phyllis and Gene in their nine years of residence.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on at 5 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church, 5901 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood, IN. Friends may call at the church 30 minutes before the service.

Burial will be at St. Andrew's Cemetery, Richmond, IN.

Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, Masonic Home, or Fortune Academy in Indianapolis. Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net