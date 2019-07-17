BEULAH-Randall "Randy" Johnson, 71, died July 8, 2019, at Munson Medical Center. Born in Frankfort on December 8. 1947, the son of John and Ila (Gilbert) Johnson.

On August 8, 1967, Randy married Karen Kellior Johnson, who survives. He is also survived by two children; Jeffrey (Jenny) and Kimberly (Kelly) Sanchez; grandchildren, Tyler (Tuesday) and Cori Schmidt, Jonathan and Julie Johnson, Dallas and Kortlyn Pries; great-granddaughter, Celeste Schmidt; sisters, Adelle Porter and Patricia Scheodel; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Ness and Jeri Johnson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Daryl Cady and Robert Johnson; sister, Phylis Stoops; brother-in-law, Robert Ness; granddaughter, Destiny Schmid and son-in-law, Joe Schmidt.

Randy was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1971, after two tours of duty in Vietnam. After the service, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and family time.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., July 22, at Eden Bible Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be given to the UPDON (cambe[email protected]), Kristen Cambensy, or the Area 36 Special Olympics ([email protected]), Pam Bahrman. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.