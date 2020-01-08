BEULAH-Rellison "Pete" Glen Carmean, 88, passed away on December 27, 2019, at his home. Mr. Carmean was born on June 23, 1931, in Thompsonville, to the late Frank and Anna (McKay) Carmean. He proudly served in the US Army from 1952 - 1954. Pete worked for the Benzie County Road Commission and retired after 41 years of faithful service. However, his true passion was farming, and his John Deere tractors. Pete is survived by daughters, Candy (Bill) Shanahan and Sandy (Chuck) Wolfe; grandchildren: John, Ann, Stephen, and Joshua; brother, Ellsworth Carmean, of Thompsonville; and sister, Margaret Carmean, of Muskegon. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Carmean; son, Butch Carmean; and granddaughter, Becky Elliott. Arrangements were entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.