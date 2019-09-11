Rene Elise Hoxie-Papineau

TRAVERSE CITY -- RenÃ© Elise Hoxie-Papineau, 62, of Traverse City, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Grant and Marvel (Gokey) Papineau, on Aug. 23, 1957.

RenÃ© grew up with her loving parents and six siblings in Beulah. She attended Benzie Central Schools before attending Northwestern Michigan College. She spent summers playing in the waters of Lake Michigan, relishing in family trips to the Upper Peninsula, and making life-long memories with her siblings and close-knit group of childhood friends. RenÃ© absolutely adored her son, Grant, and loved him fiercely. She took pride in supporting his love of racing from cars to snowmobiles.

RenÃ© loved any gathering that brought together family and friends, hiking the beaches no matter what time of year, collecting seashells from her travels, nurturing the flowers in her garden, baking for all those near and dear to her, exploring God's great country with her boyfriend, Joseph Miller.

Her inquisitive mind, love of organization, and passion for helping others brought her to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department, where she served proudly as the Evidence Control Officer, since 2002.

RenÃ© is survived by her son, Grant (Krista) Hoxie; six siblings, Roger (Carole) Papineau, Mary (Philip) Hoyt, Cleone Papineau, Peter (Jane Miller) Papineau, Charles Papineau and John (Martha) Papineau; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her significant other, Joseph Miller; her parents; and her brother in-law, Philip Hoyt.

The family wishes to thank all of those who loved RenÃ© and have supported them through this difficult time. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral Mass, which be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Frankfort. The Rev. Msgr. John Porter will serve as celebrant. Lunch and fellowship to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in RenÃ©'s name to the Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance, 897 Parsons Road, Traverse City, Mi 49686-3650.

Arrangements have been provided by Jowett Family Funeral Homes.

Ardith Mary Hughes

FRANKFORT -- Ardith Mary Hughes, 99, passed away peacefully, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Pines in Frankfort.

She was born July 19, 1920, to Emma Jones and Carl W. Lung, in Homestead, Michigan.

Ardith graduated from Benzonia High School, in 1937, and moved to Detroit, where she attended Wayne University and received an Associate degree in business.

During World War II, she met the love of her life, Cyrus J Hughes, whom she married in 1946. They made their life in Frankfort, where she raised her family and was active in her church and community.

She was especially devoted to St. Ann's Catholic Church. For many years she printed the weekly bulletin and washed and ironed the alter linens. She also served in many positions on the alter society and taught catechism. Many first graders learned to say their prayers from Mrs. Hughes.

She would love to have friends over for coffee and a chat, and there were always homemade cookies in the cookie jar.

She is survived by C. John (Ruth) Hughes; William Patrick Hughes, Christine (James) Knight; daughter-in-law, Darlene Jean Hughes; grandchildren, Samantha (Peter) Hughes Bampton-Clare, Sarah (Andrew) Barker, Emily, Max, Jack and Ben Knight; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Katherine Barker. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Baldwin; father, Carl Lung Sr.; brothers, Carl Lung Jr., Eddie and Tommy Baldwin; son, Timothy Michael Hughes; and loving husband of 63 years, Cyrus Hughes Sr.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with Father John Potter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the church. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.

Geraldine (Gerry) R. Landless

TRAVERSE CITY -- Geraldine (Gerry) R Landless, 98, passed away peacefully, on Aug. 25, 2019, in Traverse City, Michigan.

She had resided at Traverse Manor the last two years after a lifetime in the greater Detroit area.

She leaves behind her daughter, Carol (Craig) Yalch; granddaughter, Laurel (Brandon) Jewett; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Bella Jewett; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on her birthday, Oct 1, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Twp, Michigan.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

C. Doug Luther

FRANKFORT -- C. Doug Luther, of Frankfort, 69, died Sept. 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Ronald Edward Margetson

PALMETTO, Fla. -- Ronald Edward Margetson, 80 of Palmetto, Florida and Allendale, Michigan, was called home to heaven, unexpectedly, with his son and daughter by his side, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Ron was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandpa and great-grandpa, who cherished his family and friends.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years enlisting after high school graduation. He was loved by everyone who met him. He was a career banker. He enjoyed traveling in his Road Trek Motor Home more than 20 years, after retiring from Old Kent Bank.

He was preceded in death by parents, Caleb and Mary Margetson; brothers, Ken Margetson and Roger Margetson; and brother-in-law, Ken Crawford.

He will be lovingly remembered by children, Scott Margetson and Dennis and Lynn Albachten; grandchildren, Kevin and Ashley Margetson, Michael and Sarah Albachten; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Violet and Skarlette Margetson; and his dear friend, Gina. He is survived by brother, William and Joanne Margetson; sister-in-law, Cindy Margetson; brother, Wayne and Nina Margetson; and beloved sister, Rosemary Crawford; many nieces, nephews, cousins and amazing friends.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Life Stream Church, 6561 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale. We are serving his favorites; pie, cookies and ice cream. In lieu of flowers, please share a memorial contribution to the Fisher House at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center, or Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Nancy McKay

Nancy McKay, Interlochen, 64, died Aug. 21, 2019.

She was born April 25, 1955, in Cheboygan, Michigan, the daughter of the late Mary Esther and Donald Patrick Vieau.

As Nancy's garden blooms in color; and while the bees and the birds happily dip to sweets, we see how much this lovely woman still does for the planet, even when she's not on it.

Nancy was a strong woman. She could take most anything and make beauty from it. Nancy loved outdoorsy things, cooking, yard-sale adventuring, reading, dancing and laughing. She's spent her last few months aggressively chopping trees, building decks, and making her home the ultimate place for gathering. All she ever wanted was her family in one place at the same time. She finally got this; and we will continue to live out her wishes with her gone. We can only be better people every day for Nancy; who was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to many.

It's going to be impossible not to miss her every day; and we all know she'd tell us to carry on without her. We're grateful to have had Nancy in our lives; and we're better for it. We get to live on with Nancy's imprint on our hearts, and celebrate her in our own way for the days to come. Rest sweetly, Nancy. You were loved more than you will ever know.

She is survived by her husband, Rick McClintock; siblings, Henry Vieau and Patty Trahan; children, Tim McKay, Nicole McKay, Tricia Finfrock Felski, and Matthew Felski, stepchildren, Lindsey McClintock, Jamie McClintock; grandchildren, Leif Scramlin, Donovan Libercajt, Owen Thomas, Audrey Finfrock, Luna Finfrock, Ave Felski, and Ella McClintock; and her trusty canine companion, Molly.

Per Nancy's wishes there will be no service. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.

Joseph D. Miller

Joseph Donald Miller, a longtime resident of Benzie County, died unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2019, at the age of 48, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born Feb. 27, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio, to Frank Miller and Sandy Lawrence. Early childhood years spent living in Ohio, Florida and Louisiana, before moving to Benzie County. He grew up attending the Benzie schools, graduating from Frankfort High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the football team.

Joe attended two years at MSU after which he became a 911 dispatcher, for over 20 years working for Benzie County, Kent County and Grand Traverse County, where he has been employed for many years. He truly enjoyed his job and the feeling of comradery with his working family. His current position was 911 database coordinator, which he held for the last three years.

Joe enjoyed sketching and was an excellent artist. He opened his own small tattoo shop. He, himself has many tattoos, which most of, he did himself. He enjoyed his music, playing the guitar and harmonica. When the sun shined, you'd find Joe and his long-time girlfriend, Rene Papineau, kayaking or enjoying a ride on his "Harley". He always found time for his family and friends. Joe was patient, precise, kind and gentle with a calming presence, and always willing to help.

Joe is survived by his son, Trevor Miller; and daughter, Shelby Miller; parents, John and Sandy Lawrence; brothers, Frank (Shelley) Miller, Matt (Karen) Miller, John (Becky) Lawrence, Geoff Miller; sisters, Cortney Miller Lamb and Brenda (Mark) Cleghorn; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, Connor Miller.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Eden Bible Church, with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating.

Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Thomas Edward Meyer

FRANKFORT -- Thomas Edward Meyer, 77, passed on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City Michigan.

Tom was born in Chicago to the late Loyde and Elizabeth Meyer. He was the youngest of three children, survived by William "Bill", and Sue, who preceded him in death (married to Dan).

Tom had two children and four grandchildren from his first marriage to Collette. Children, Kristin, and Andrew (married to Gina); and grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Amelia and Nicholas. Tom married Ellene, in 1989. They spent 30 wonderful years in Lakewood, California; Columbia, Tennessee; and Frankfort. Stepdaughter, Elena; grandchildren, John, Christopher, and Madelyn; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Jacob.

Tom was in the United States Navy from 1962-1966. He was proud to be on the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier to circle the world, the Enterprise.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight or the , visit ttps://www.midmichiganhonorflight.com/ or https://donate3.cancer.org.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Kathryn Marcella Mlcek

BENZONIA -- Kathryn Marcella Mlcek, 97, of Benzonia, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, in Copemish.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.