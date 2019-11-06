BEAR LAKE-Retta M Jurczak, 100, on October 22, 2019, Our Lord called Retta Jurczak (Wilson), to be with Him and her late husband, John.

Retta's one-hundred-year story began in 1919, born to Adrian and Marian Wilson, of Bear Lake. She attended Bear Lake Schools, graduating in 1937, as class Salutatorian. After marrying John Jurczak, they lived in the Detroit area in the early 1940's, working and beginning their family.

While in Detroit during the war effort, Retta worked on the assembly line at Murray Corp of America. She received an award for a suggestion that saved time and improved quality on the B-17 thru B-29 airplanes she helped assemble. Those close to her lovingly referred to her as "Rosie the Riveter."

Retta and John built their home in 1948, in Bear Lake, adjacent to her childhood home, in 2018, she moved to the Orchard House in Frankfort.

Sawyer Canning Factory lost a long and loyal employee when Retta returned to school and a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. Her dream became reality in 1972, when she received her LPN Cap; then lovingly began dispensing her many cures and remedies, which were legendary to her family.

Until we meet again, Retta's legacy lives on through her family and friends: Ray (Shirley) Jurczak, Traci (Randy) Simmons, Korri and Kodi, Randi (Chad) Peed, Adrian and Michael; John (Kathy) Jurczak, Brian Jurczak, Michael (Martha) Jurczak, Henry and Xavier, Dianne (Winston, deceased) Gleason, Julie (Scott) Ptak, T.J., Todd Gleason, Tristen and Jaike, Gina Gleason, Iris and Beckett; sister-in-law Dorothy and Danis. Also, she has many nieces, nephews and their caring families, enjoying and sharing their liver with them.

Dear neighbors, countless friends and many others were touched by Retta's thoughtfulness and love throughout her 100-year journey.

Two loving sisters preceded her in death: Theresa Lozarski and Betty Milarch; son-in-law, Winston Gleason.

Thank you, Mom, Thank you, Grandma, Thank you, Great Grandma and Thank you, Dear Aunt. We Love You!

A special thanks to caregivers at the Orchard House and Heartland Hospice, for their loving care during Retta's stay.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Onekama, with Rev. Ruben D. Munoz officiating. The family receive friends one hour prior the Mass. Contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8380 Fifth St, Onekama, MI 49675, Orchard House, 2113 Grace Rd, Frankfort, MI 49635, or the Heartland Hospice, 4020 Copper #113 Traverse City, MI 49684. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home