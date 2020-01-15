BEAR LAKE-Richard Lee "Dick" Gibson, 79, died at the Maples, on Jan 3, 2020. Dick was born May 4, 1940, to the late Henry and Ivol Gibson, in Alma, MI. He resided on Jackson Rd. in Breckinridge, MI. He married Patty Zimmerman, on May 17, 1958. They lived on M46, in Breckenridge. They had two girls, Geri and Jann.

Geri had two children, Sadie and Emmanuel Volcy; and Jann married Kevin Craig, and had three children, Andrew (Jen) Craig, Hannah Craig, and Abby married Kelie Gonzales, and has two girls, Arial and Mililani, and is expecting another any day.

Dick and Patty moved to Lower Herring Lake in 1984. Dick was a cabinet builder, and did many kitchens, before his strokes. Dick loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling. He loved to tinker. He did a lot of dancing and golfing. He was always there to help a friend in need, and he loved to talk and spend time at family gatherings.

Dick is also survived by three brothers, Bob (Caren deceased), Ron and Brenda, Rick and Roxanne; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service was held Sunday, Jan 12, at Blaine Christian Church. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.