Richard "Rick" Townsend

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" Townsend.
Service Information
Jowett Family Funeral Home - Benzonia Chapel
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI
49616
(231)-882-5097
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENZONIA-Richard "Rick" Townsend, 65, passed away at his home on July 15, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1953, to his parents, Richard and Gail Townsend.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Townsend. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Townsend, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his mother, Gail Townsend, of Benzonia; a brother, Russ Townsend, of Benzonia; his sister, Linda (Dave) Hill, of Beulah; and his niece and nephew, Meredith and Adam Brookshear, of Benzonia. Cremation has taken place at Jowett Family Funeral Home. Services haven't been scheduled at this time.

 
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.